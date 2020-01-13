Tessa Blanchard Skirts Questions About Allegations After Impact Wrestling World Title Win

Tessa Blanchard received the Affect World Title at Arduous To Kill. Sami Callihan tried his finest to finish her, however Blanchard stored getting again up. One issues she’s not doing after the occasion is standing up in entrance of the media.

Affect Wrestling stars took half in press conferences following their matches after Arduous To Kill. There was no post-event press convention with Tessa Blanchard. She additionally prevented talking to the press throughout the media junket earlier than Arduous To Kill.

Avoiding the press is probably going on account of the truth that Tessa Blanchard desires to keep away from any questions concerning all of the individuals who have come ahead concerning her backstage conduct.