Tessa Blanchard ‘Was Not In A Good Place Mentally’ Before Impact World Title Win

Tessa Blanchard despatched out a tweet about ladies supporting different ladies the day earlier than profitable the Influence World Title. This resulted in a social media storm coming her manner full of allegations of racist tales and backstage bullying.

Tommy Dreamer is working with Influence Wrestling now. He advised Busted Open Radio that when he landed in Dallas and noticed that Tessa Blanchard was trending he thought it was a terrific factor for public relations. Then The Innovator Of Violence noticed what every little thing was about and it wasn’t so good.

After Tessa Blanchard didn’t return Dreamer’s textual content, he did converse together with her at Laborious To Kill. He mentioned she wasn’t in a very good place mentally due to the state of affairs. There was quite a bit coming at her directly.

“I saw the, I guess the results from the Friday show. I said, ‘Nobody got hurt, nothing could go wrong.’ And then I land and the world was caving in in Impact Wrestling for a half a second. And Tessa Blanchard, I look and I see Tessa was trending. And I’m like, ‘Oh, what PR — that’s pretty good stuff that’s going on right now.’ And then I click and I’m like ‘[Hiss] Ooh, that’s not good.’ And then I just sit back and I take all this information in. And then I also like to get to, two sides to every story. And some of what I was reading, I was like ‘Yeah, no that’s not true.’ But you know, you take everything for what you read until you finally talk to the person.” “Listen, I texted Tessa, she didn’t get back to me. Tessa and I — I went and spoke to her finally at the show [Hard to Kill]. And obviously she was not in a good place mentally. Because it becomes almost like gang warfare where everyone jumps on the hot topic. I would state that I have a great relationship with her. I also have a great relationship with a lot of the other women that were talking about her.”

Dreamer went on to say that he believes that Tessa Blanchard just isn’t racist. Blanchard has flat-out denied any accusation of being racist or utilizing the N-Phrase. Sienna fired again and referred to as her a liar.

Tessa Blanchard remains to be Influence World Champion and her reign is simply getting began. There could be plenty of work to do earlier than Tessa Blanchard can recover from this example. Tommy Dreamer appears to be on her facet and he’s not the one one.

