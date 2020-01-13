Tessa Blanchard Wins Impact World Title At Hard To Kill

Tessa Blanchard’s year-long chase of the Affect World title is over. Now the third technology professional wrestler is the primary feminine champion in Affect Wrestling historical past.

This was an enormous win for Tessa Blanchard. After surviving a number of Cactus Particular piledrivers and hard-hitting strikes, she was in a position to face up to every little thing that Sami Callihan was in a position to throw at her.

This comes someday after an enormous controversy surrounding allegations of her backstage bullying turned public. Blanchard has staunchly denied all of these allegations.

This marks Tessa Blanchard’s first Affect World Title win. She is a former Affect Knockouts Champion as nicely.