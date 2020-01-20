Tessa Blanchard’s Control & Confrontations In WOW Locker Room Revealed

Tessa Blanchard is the topic of a some consideration and it’s not for turning into the first-ever feminine Impression World Champion. Tales about her backstage conduct proceed to return out after the preliminary allegations surfaced.

Blanchard wrestles for WOW the place she can also be a head coach. It seems she has quite a bit affect that may not be 100% wholesome. We beforehand reported that members of the WOW locker room had been despatched emails asking them to present “no comment” to any query about Tessa Blanchard.

Fightful Choose stories that Blanchard would “have it out with WOW trainers.” One coach reportedly cried in entrance of the group over considered one of these incidents the place she advised a coach that they shouldn’t be educating. When somebody tried to achieve out to Tessa about this “she wasn’t interested in talking.”

It’s reported that Blanchard “gained influence in the company” and finally “certain things” wanted to be authorized by Tessa. By the point season two of WOW got here alongside Tessa Blanchard needing to approve issues solely “accelerated.”

It was reported that “there was a confrontation between Tessa and another top name in WOW.” This “verbal battle” apparently broke out in entrance of others after “weeks of tension.” There was additionally a scenario with one other “fairly public shouting match” between Blanchard and Malia Hosaka. This led to solely Hosaka being reprimanded.

It was additionally stated by longtime members of the WOW locker room that they “felt as if they lost their pushes once Blanchard showed up and made heavy changes.”

Right now Tessa Blanchard has not responded to these allegations. She has flat-out denied any use of racist language related to earlier allegations.