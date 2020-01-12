Tessa Blanchard’s Coworkers Compare Her Bullying Situation To ‘Mean Girls’

Tessa Blanchard had a storm come her method on social media yesterday. She made a remark about girls supporting one another and she or he didn’t anticipate what adopted.

Sienna revealed that she witnessed Blanchard spit in La Black Rose’s face and name her the N-Phrase whereas in Japan in 2017. This was later confirmed by Rose. Many extra feminine professional wrestlers adopted with comparable tales of Blanchard’s bullying.

Diamante noticed this example and in contrast it to a well-known scene from the film “Mean Girls” as she stated:

Keep in mind that time within the film imply women the place everybody rallied up their private tales about Regina George? Yeah that was a film made about women In highschool. However right here we’re on Twitter in 2020. I feel everybody can do some higher than this.



Kiera Hogan replied to her girlfriend’s tweet about Blanchard’s state of affairs being like Imply Ladies. Sure, they’re all adults, however everybody must learn to evolve.

Im saying although, we’re all adults and all of us make errors. It’s our job as people to study, develop up and evolve. I’m not talking on any sure state of affairs. I’m not talking on any singular particular person. US AS PEOPLE NEED TO LEARN AND GROW. EVERYONE NEEDS TO EVOLVE. Just a few phrases of knowledge is all. Just a few recommendation. Hell im speaking to myself too.

Tessa Blanchard continues to be slated to battle Sami Callihan at Affect Wrestling’s Onerous To Kill pay-per-view. It will likely be very attention-grabbing to see how the corporate handles the reserving of that match.

Blanchard has been chasing the title for a really very long time and her story is presumably set to achieve its vacation spot. Simply someday earlier than she was set to win the title all of this info got here to gentle so it’s anybody’s guess what Affect Wrestling has deliberate now.

Keep in mind that time within the film imply women the place everybody rallied up their private tales about Regina George? Yeah that was a film made about women In highschool. However right here we’re on Twitter in 2020. I feel everybody can do some higher than this. — The 🇨🇺💎 (@DiamanteLAX) January 11, 2020