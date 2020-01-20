TET Result 2019: School Education Board will declare TET result this week

TET Consequence 2019: The Himachal Pradesh College Schooling Board will declare the results of the Trainer Eligibility Check (TATE) held in November 2019 this week. The Board of College Schooling has saved a time interval of three to four days to declare TET outcomes. Please inform, about 57 thousand candidates had been ready for the results of instructor eligibility check (Tate). After which the Chairman of the Board of Schooling, Dr. Suresh Kumar Soni stated that the outcomes of the Tate examination will likely be declared in three to 4 days.

Considerably, the board launched the reply key for all eight topics of the instructor eligibility check on 7 December in November. After which the board gave 14 time until December for the candidates to register any objections concerning the reply key. At the moment, after analyzing all of the objections lodged, the board can declare the results of Tate by the tip of this month.

This time in TGT Arts Tate 22828, in JBT 11192, in Language Trainer 5876, In Punjabi 235, in Shastri 2465, in TGT Medical 6058 ), 8519 in TGT Non-Medical, solely 73 candidates utility in Urdu topic.