Kick-off is scheduled for 11:05 a.m.

Colin E. Braley, The Related Press

Kansas Metropolis Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) appears to throw a go in the course of the first half of an NFL soccer recreation in opposition to the Houston Texans in Kansas Metropolis, Mo., Sunday, Oct. 13, 2019.

Dwell updates, tweets, pictures, evaluation and extra from the NFL playoff recreation between the Houston Texans and Kansas Metropolis Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas Metropolis, Mo., on Jan. 12, 2020.

Cellular customers, when you can’t see the reside weblog, faucet right here.