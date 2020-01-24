January 23, 2020 | eight:39pm

A scholar at Texas A&M College is being inspected for a suspected case of the lethal new coronavirus, well being officers mentioned Thursday.

The unidentified scholar is being remoted at dwelling as officers conduct exams, Dr. Erik Wilke of the Brazos County Well being District informed reporters.

The affected person had traveled from Wuhan, China, the place the outbreak of the mysterious, flu-like sickness started in late December, at a live-animal market.

Officers wouldn’t say when the coed returned to the US or what airport that they had traveled by.

After struggling gentle signs — reminiscent of congestion and cough — the affected person went to an space emergency room to be checked out, figuring out of the danger of contracting the virus, Wilke mentioned.

Authorities are assuming the coed attended lessons earlier than falling ailing. Courses on the college in School Station, Texas, started Jan. 13.

“Officials have described the immediate health risk to the campus community as low,” the college mentioned in an announcement.

Officers mentioned they’d promptly announce if testing confirms that the coed has the Wuhan coronavirus, which has killed 25 folks in China and contaminated greater than 830.

Outcomes are anticipated this weekend or early Monday.

If the US Facilities for Illness Management and Prevention confirms the prognosis, officers will begin figuring out the folks with whom the coed might have are available in contact.

The one confirmed case of the virus within the US is a Washington State man in his 30s who was recognized on Sunday after getting back from a solo journey to Wuhan.

Officers have been working to achieve individuals who have been on his flight dwelling and are monitoring 16 folks they mentioned had shut contact with him in latest days.

A passenger flying from Mexico into Los Angeles was hospitalized and quarantined Wednesday evening after displaying signs.