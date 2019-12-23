December 22, 2019 | eight:27pm

A gunman opened hearth on a employee at a Texas barbershop Saturday after an obvious argument over a baby’s haircut, police say.

The Harris County Sheriff’s workplace tweeted Saturday that they had been on the lookout for the person who shot a male worker of a barbershop within the Houston suburb of Katy.

Witnesses mentioned the argument was over a haircut given to the suspect’s 13-year-old son. The alleged shooter, described as black, left the barbershop in a gray, four-door sedan, in keeping with the sheriff’s workplace.

The worker was shot thrice and was in secure situation at an space hospital, KPRC-TV reported Saturday.

“I think it’s just crazy for anyone to shoot anybody over a haircut, period,” Detective Wallace Wyatt instructed KHOU. “This disturbing part is his 13-year-old son witnessed this, which makes him part of this, so this 13-year-old son knows he needs to come forward and tell us what happened. Just to be an example, to be a good father and say, ‘I messed up. I have something to prove to my son, and this is how you fix it.’ ”

The Related Press contributed to this report.