January 11, 2020 | 2:09pm

No mas!

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott, blaming Congress for “a broken federal immigration system,” took President Trump up on his supply permitting states to bar refugees — making Texas the primary to take action.

The Lone Star State has been the nation’s prime vacation spot for refugee resettlement for greater than a decade, Abbott mentioned Friday in a letter to Secretary of State Mike Pompeo.

“Since FY2010 … roughly 10% of all refugees resettled in the United States have been placed in Texas,” Abbott complained. “Texas continues to have to deal with the consequences of an immigration system that Congress has failed to fix.”

Trump issued an government order in September requiring every state to formally consent to refugee resettlement inside their jurisdictions.

At the very least 40 governors have mentioned they may enable refugees into their states.

In November, Trump capped the variety of refugees that the U.S. will take on this 12 months at 18,000 – the bottom quantity ever allowed beneath a resettlement program launched in 1980.