January 7, 2020 | 12:45pm

A 10-year-old Texas boy died over winter break after coming down with the flu, officers mentioned.

Austin Elementary College scholar Jaxon Campbell was remembered as a “vibrant, young boy” after he died whereas visiting household for the vacations, information station KTBC reported.

The fifth-grader had been affected by the flu when he died Dec. 27, although the precise reason behind dying hasn’t been decided, the outlet reported.

College officers confirmed his dying in a press release, claiming the district was coordinating with the well being division.

“When such a tragedy strikes a vibrant young boy, many questions arise as to the cause,” the assertion mentioned. “From the start, we have been in close contact with his family and Dallas County Health Department medical professionals, who have shared what they know about the situation. At this point, we know that Jaxon had the flu, though the confirmed cause of death is still pending.”

Family members mentioned on a GoFundMe web page that Jaxon was an “amazing little man who lived life to the fullest.”

“He had a contagious smile that would light up a room and knew how to make people laugh,” the web page mentioned.