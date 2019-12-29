December 29, 2019 | 2:08pm

Two individuals had been killed and one other was critically injured in a capturing at a Texas church Sunday, in response to a report.

The capturing occurred simply earlier than 10 a.m. on the West Freeway Church of Christ in White Settlement, the Dallas Morning Information reported.

One individual was pronounced lifeless on the scene of the capturing in White Settlement, whereas one other died en path to the hospital, the outlet reported.

A 3rd individual was delivered to the hospital in important situation.

The shooter is believed to be among the many three injured on the church, which is situated in a suburb west of Forth Value, the report mentioned.