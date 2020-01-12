January 12, 2020 | 6:26pm

A Texas police officer and a firefighter had been amongst 11 folks killed as a harmful storm system ripped via giant swaths of the nation over the weekend.

Lubbock Police Officer Nicholas Reyna, 27, and fireplace Lt. David Hill, 39, had been killed after they had been struck by a automotive whereas on the scene of a visitors accident attributable to the icy circumstances Saturday, Fox Information reported Sunday.

One other Lubbock firefighter, Matthew Dawson, was hospitalized in crucial situation, Fox mentioned.

“Today our hearts mourn for the losses and critical injuries experienced by our Lubbock First Responder Family,” Lubbock police wrote on the division’s Fb web page. “It is not possible to express the hurt we all feel from the death of our own officer and the death and injuries to our firefighter brothers.”

The storm system wreaked havoc in a number of states, inflicting extreme flooding, icy roadways, and spawning a lethal twister in Alabama that razed at the least three houses.

As many as 10 vehicles had been topped by gale-force winds in Arkansas, and at the least two 18-wheelers had been knocked over by sturdy gusts in Texas, the information community mentioned.

The storm additionally pressured Chicago’s O’Hare Worldwide Airport to floor greater than 1,200 flights.