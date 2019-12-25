December 24, 2019 | 11:19pm

A multi-agency search has led to a TX household discovered alive w/ no severe accidents after lacking for 24hrs within the San Juan NF in SW CO. Man & his spouse of their 30s w/their 12 yo daughter had been driving a rented truck from El Paso delivering furnishings to Norwood 20m NW of Telluride. pic.twitter.com/VMD8m7hWh0

A Texas household was discovered alive on Christmas Eve after being stranded in a snowy expanse of the Rocky Mountains for a few day, police mentioned.

The married couple of their 30s and their 12-year-old daughter had been driving the 600 miles from El Paso to Norwood, Colorado, when their truck received caught within the San Juan Nationwide Forest early Monday morning, the San Miguel Sheriff’s Division mentioned.

A apprehensive relative referred to as cops at about 7 p.m. Monday, and a search occasion scoured the realm into the evening, however didn’t discover the stranded household, cops mentioned.

San Miguel County Undersheriff Eric Berg noticed the household’s rented truck round 9 a.m. on Tuesday utilizing his private plane.

A couple of minutes later, authorities discovered the trio strolling a few miles from the car.

The dad mentioned the household had trusted an digital GPS to get them to Norwood to make a furnishings supply — however the system lead them via deep snow, the place their truck received caught, cops mentioned.

The household ran the car’s engine and coated themselves in furnishings blankets to maintain heat as they had been caught within the snowy mountain area. The subsequent morning, they wrapped their tennis sneakers in delivery plastic, earlier than taking off strolling, cops mentioned.

“The family is lucky to have had moderate temperatures and our ability to use aircraft to locate them,” Sheriff Invoice Masters mentioned.

“But people need to remember that electronic GPS systems are not always the best guide. At this time of year especially, roads like these are not always passable.”

Official’s burdened that it is usually necessary to maintain heat climate gear, additional meals and water in automobiles.