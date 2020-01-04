January three, 2020 | 10:04pm

A Texas girl who not too long ago transformed to Islam was despatched residence from work after refusing to take away her hijab, in response to stories.

Stefanae Coleman, 22, transformed to Islam in August and began working at a Hen Specific in Saginaw in October upon her brother’s advice. However a supervisor took exception to her spiritual scarf when she wore it to work for the primary time on Monday, the Dallas Morning Information stories.

Previous to her hiring, Coleman mentioned she informed her supervisors that she deliberate to quickly put on a hijab. She later discovered nothing in an worker handbook concerning the garment worn by some Muslim girls, she informed the newspaper.

“If that was going to be a problem, I wouldn’t have applied,” Coleman mentioned. “This is part of my religion.”

However Coleman realized in any other case throughout a confrontation together with her supervisor, who informed her to take away something with out the Hen Specific brand, video reveals.

“Your job is your job,” the supervisor mentioned, in response to the footage posted by Coleman on Twitter. “Your job has nothing to do with religion.”

Stefanae Coleman, 22, informed CBS Information on Thursday that she felt “disrespected” when her supervisor and colleagues on the Hen Specific restaurant in Fort Value, Texas, requested her to take off the hijab. Twitter

Coleman then famous that the fast-food chain’s insurance policies say nothing a few ban on “religious headpieces,” the footage reveals.

“It says you have to follow the Chicken Express uniform policy and it lists out what it is,” the supervisor replied. “And it doesn’t involve anything else.”

Coleman refused to take away her hijab and left the restaurant earlier than strolling throughout the road to cry in a Subway restaurant, the newspaper stories.

“What he did was wrong,” she mentioned. “You shouldn’t send someone home [for] their religion.”

A quick-food restaurant in Texas is apologizing after an worker was requested to depart as a result of she was carrying a hijab. Twitter

An lawyer for the franchise proprietor, in the meantime, mentioned in an announcement that he apologized to Coleman and claimed the supervisor’s remarks had been as a consequence of a “lack of training,” CBS Information stories.

“The manager was using a strict interpretation of the company policy that does not allow derivations from the standard employee uniform, and he unfortunately did not take religious liberty into consideration,” the assertion learn.

Coleman was allowed to put on her hijab to work Tuesday, however left early after different workers referred to as her a “fake Muslim,” the Dallas Morning Information stories. She’s now contemplating authorized motion in opposition to the regional fast-food chain.