December 24, 2019 | 11:35am

A Texas man killed three obvious dwelling invaders with a shotgun, authorities mentioned.

Two males dwelling in a trailer within the Houston suburb of Channelview heard a commotion exterior the residence early Monday, prompting one in every of them to seize a shotgun, Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez instructed reporters throughout a press convention.

“He saw several males dressed in dark clothing,” Gonzalez mentioned of the home-owner, whom he didn’t establish.

“It appears there was some type of gunfire exchanged. The one with the shotgun was able to shoot at the three males and they were all pronounced deceased here at the scene.”

It’s unclear why the suspects focused the trailer, however investigators imagine they have been attempting to commit a house invasion or housebreaking.

“We’re going to have a lengthy follow-up investigation out here at the scene,” Gonzalez mentioned. “Having three dead bodies inside a home is not very common.”

Witnesses instructed deputies a fourth suspect ran off simply earlier than the trio entered into the house. It’s unclear whether or not the cellular dwelling was locked or if the three males compelled their means inside, Gonzalez mentioned.

One of many residents, recognized by a cousin as Yair Gallegos, was shot within the again and leg in the course of the alternate of gunfire, KPRC studies. He was listed in critical situation after having surgical procedure on Monday.

“The other three guys are not from here, never seen them in my life,” Cesar Lopez mentioned of the suspects. “Nobody has, so we’re guessing it’s somebody from somewhere else that just tried to break into a home and tried to do a home invasion … The one good thing, I guess I can say, is that he did have a weapon in order to defend himself.”

The case will likely be introduced to a grand jury, however Gonzalez instructed KHOU the taking pictures initially seems to be justified.