January eight, 2020 | three:18pm

Treveon Marqués Hillsman and the horse he allegedly stole Brookshire Police Division/KTR

A person was arrested for allegedly stealing just a little woman’s horse and using it till it presumably died from exhaustion, in accordance with Texas authorities.

Treveon Marqués Hillsman from Brookshire, Texas was accused of nabbing the animal from proprietor Tony Henny’s secure, ABC 13 reported.

Henney not too long ago purchased the steed as a Christmas current for his 10-year-old granddaughter.

Hillsman was not content material with a easy pleasure journey — he reportedly willed the horse from Brookshire to Fulshear, a city roughly seven and a half miles away — then again once more.

The doomed equine collapsed outdoors a H&E Tools Providers retailer close to a Texas interstate and died.

“When she couldn’t run anymore, my understanding was he was just punching her as hard as he could and just beating her, and telling her to run, you blankety blank or I’ll kill you right here,” Henney informed the native information station of the tragedy.

“It’s literally going to break my granddaughter’s heart,” Henney stated. “I have to tell her her horse is dead.”

Hillsman is dealing with costs of cruelty to livestock and police evasion.