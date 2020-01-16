January 16, 2020 | eight:42am

A university scholar in Texas who known as for “all the black people” to be shot at a New Jersey highschool is dealing with upgraded costs for suggesting the sick stunt, prosecutors mentioned.

The remark from Kenneth Petersen, 21, of Stephenville, got here in a bunch chat organized by a scholar at Northern Burlington Regional Excessive College who was discussing senior pranks in Might 2018, the Burlington County Prosecutor’s Workplace mentioned Wednesday.

The coed who created the chat on the messaging app GroupMe didn’t know Petersen, however entry to the group was out there to anybody with an account on the platform, Burlington County Prosecutor Scott Coffina mentioned.

The coed alerted her instructor to the alleged menace and a police investigation in Mansfield Township was launched. The remark was significantly regarding as a result of it got here simply forward of the college’s commencement ceremony – resulting in a further police presence there, Coffina mentioned.

Investigators later decided the remark was despatched by somebody outdoors New Jersey and that no college students or staffers on the college have been at risk.

Petersen, who was attending a college in Texas on the time, was arrested in September 2019 after police found that he posted the hate-filled name for racial violence, authorities mentioned. He was indicted on Jan. 9 on one rely of bias intimidation.

“There can never be any tolerance for racially-motivated threats like this and, especially during recent times when we have seen threats escalate to actual acts of violence, law enforcement must respond with the utmost seriousness,” Coffina mentioned in a press release. “You cannot hide behind a cellphone halfway across the country while spewing such hatred.”

It’s unclear why Petersen selected to focus on that individual group chat, Coffina mentioned. Petersen’s hometown is a few 1,600 miles away from the New Jersey public highschool.