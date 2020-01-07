January 7, 2020 | 1:05am

A Texas man allegedly attacked his girlfriend once they had been each sitting on a sofa and he or she stated his fart “smelled horrible,” experiences stated.

Christopher Ragsdale, 41, grabbed the sufferer by her hair inside a good friend’s house in Wichita Falls on Sunday and started to choke her after she commented concerning the foul odor, in line with a police affidavit obtained by KFDX-TV.

“She told Christopher that his fart smelled horrible and he got mad,” the police report reads.

“He sat on her back then wrapped one of his arms around her neck and started choking her.”

Ragsdale then allegedly head-butted the lady earlier than a good friend might intervene and name police.

The sufferer had a crimson mark wrapped round her neck and a crimson mark on her brow when cops arrived, the report stated.

Ragsdale was arrested and charged with assault. He was being held Monday in lieu of $10,000 bond.