December 26, 2019 | 1:01pm | Up to date December 26, 2019 | 1:12pm

A Texas man was busted over a viral video of him smiling and capturing a semiautomatic weapon out of a transferring car, police mentioned.

Jonathan Jay Oneal, 26, was seen within the clip grinning within the again seat as he fired an AK-47 pistol-style weapon a number of instances because the automobile traveled down the freeway in El Paso, the El Paso Occasions reported.

The footage was posted to social media then re-posted Saturday on Instagram by the El Paso gossip web site “Fit Fam El Paso,” racking up hundreds of views.

El Paso police mentioned Sunday it was conscious of the video after which referred to as for the shooter to return ahead.

“If you are the person in the video, or person taking the video, the smart thing to do now: 1. Walk in to any police station unarmed and speak to investigators. 2. Make it a lesson learned and move forward from there,” the division tweeted.

The following day, Oneal turned himself in to authorities and was arrested on costs of discharging a firearm.

Jonathan Jay Oneal El Paso Police

Police mentioned Oneal “did the right thing” and praised the general public for his or her assist securing an arrest.

“We are grateful that no one was injured and appreciate the efforts of everyone not willing to tolerate this type of behavior in our city,” police mentioned. “Thank you for your willingness to step up to keep our community safe.”

Oneal was booked into the El Paso County Jail, the place he was ordered held on a $50,000 bail, in response to the newspaper.