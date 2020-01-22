January 22, 2020 | 6:04pm

A Texas man was busted for allegedly shoplifting $1,100 value of lingerie and intercourse toys from an grownup retailer, cops mentioned.

“#HappyValentinesDay” Capt. Willard Rogers of the Harris County Sheriff’s Workplace tweeted Tuesday whereas asserting the arrest, alongside photos of the pilfered panties.

Jaquan Thompson, 23, was nabbed Monday by deputies for allegedly attempting to steal 21 teddies, anal beads, lubricant and a pair of heels from Katz Boutique & Smoke in Houston, data obtained by The Smoking Gun present.

Thompson was additionally caught with a tool referred to as a “fireman pump,” the paperwork allege.

The accused thief was already dealing with a felony theft cost for an arrest in June 2019 and had been out on a $20,000 bond, the Smoking Gun reported.

Thompson was denied bail by a choose, who cited prior convictions for trespassing, unauthorized use of a car, evading arrest, and housebreaking, the outlet reported.