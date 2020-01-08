January eight, 2020 | 2:25pm

Marion Jester-Montoya, who was 10 months outdated when she died. Fb

A Texas man allegedly killed his girlfriend’s daughter by stuffing her in a backpack whereas he went to work and ran errands, authorities stated.

Trevor Rowe, 27, of Lubbock was arrested Wednesday in reference to the homicide of 10-month-old Marion Jester-Montoya, the Abilene Reporter Information reported.

Rowe introduced the infant Tuesday morning to his job web site and “crammed” her in a backpack, which he left on the ground of the automotive, in line with an arrest warrant.

He found at one level in the course of the workday that Marion escaped, and put her again within the bag, the warrant stated.

Then, round lunchtime, Rowe checked on her and located that she was “lightly crying but breathing,” authorities stated.

Rowe then went to a fast-food drive-through, two shops and returned to work, the place he positioned the backpack with the infant inside within the trunk of his automotive, in line with the warrant.

Upon returning round 5 p.m. to the car, Rowe checked on Marion within the trunk and found that she was not respiratory, authorities stated.

He referred to as 911 and commenced CPR on the infant whereas ready for authorities to reach on the scene. She was dropped at College Medical Heart, the place she was pronounced useless, the report stated.

“He knew that placing a person into a trunk was dangerous to human life,” the warrant stated. “Rowe advised that placing someone into a backpack was even more dangerous.”

Rowe was booked on capital homicide costs at Lubbock County Detention Heart, the place his bond is about at $2 million.