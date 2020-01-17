January 16, 2020 | 11:57pm

The Texas man seen in a viral video licking a pint of ice cream then returning it to a retailer shelf in a Walmart pleaded responsible on Thursday, experiences mentioned.

D’Adrien Anderson pleaded responsible to prison mischief for the stunt that was recorded at a Port Arthur retailer in August 2019, a neighborhood NBC affiliate reported.

Anderson faces as much as a yr in jail for the crime however reportedly requested the choose for simply probation.

Surveillance cameras within the Walmart present that Anderson did ultimately take the Blue Bell ice cream out of the freezer and purchase it which isn’t captured within the social media video.

An arrest warrant was issued for Anderson as a result of the shop was compelled to dump its Blue Bell ice cream at appreciable value.

“This guy loves publicity even if it’s for the wrong reason,” Jefferson County District Lawyer Bob Wortham informed KFDM-TV.

“That can lead to bigger and worse things. If we’re going to save this guy, we have to do it with this case or he’s over the hill,” he added on the time.

After the video was uploaded to Fb, it received greater than 157,000 views earlier than it was taken down.