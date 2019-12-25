December 25, 2019 | 11:57am

A Texas girl was arrested by Mexican authorities whereas making an attempt to convey Christmas items to youngsters in border camps, her household says.

Anamichelle Castellano was detained Monday with one other girl as they tried to cross the US southern border from Brownsville, Texas, into Matamoros, Mexico, information station KTRK-TV reported.

The ladies reportedly had greater than 300 items they had been planning to provide to youngsters with pending asylum instances.

“I mean, this is Santa Claus coming in to give toys to the unwanted, and you’re doing what? You’re doing what? You’re threatening her for what?” Castellano’s father, Genaro Lopez, informed the information outlet.

However Mexican authorities mentioned the ladies had a bootleg field among the many items.

When the pair’s automobile handed by an X-ray station, a container of bullets was allegedly found within the car. Castellano’s household mentioned her husband had forgotten them there, in line with KTRK.

Castellano was thrown in jail and charged with possession of ammunition, her household informed the outlet. She has since been launched, the station mentioned.

“[Mexican authorities have been] kind of threatening her with federal prison, federal this and federal charges and we believe this is all a big set-up where they’re trying to see what they can get out of it,” her dad mentioned.