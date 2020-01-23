January 23, 2020 | 1:26pm

A Texas lady who stole greater than $295,000 from a youth baseball league – after which splurged $50,000 on meals — has been sentenced to eight years in jail, in response to experiences.

Jennifer Sue Witteveen, of Arlington, began volunteering as treasurer for the Mansfield Youth Baseball Affiliation as her little one performed within the league. However as an alternative of correctly overseeing its accounts, the 52-year-old mom stole the group’s funds by writing fraudulent checks and withdrawing money with out authorization, the Dallas Morning Information experiences.

“This defendant took advantage of her leadership position in a nonprofit organization that was supposed to be all about helping kids and making the city of Mansfield a great place for children to grow up,” Tarrant County Prosecutor Johnny Newbern stated in an announcement. “Instead, she lined her own pockets.”

After the thefts from January 2012 by way of July 2018 have been uncovered, Witteveen insisted she took the cash to repay her household’s medical payments. However a forensic accounting evaluation confirmed in any other case – indicating that she spent $22,000 on Amazon and $50,000 at eating places and fast-food chains, WFAA experiences.

Simply 2 p.c of the funds bilked by Witteveen went towards household medical payments, prosecutors stated.

Witteveen was sentenced Tuesday after pleading responsible to 1 depend of theft between $150,000 and $300,000. A decide additionally ordered Witteveen to pay restitution within the case, the station experiences.