Texas student takes opossum shopping while it sits in his pocket

Pocket-sized pet! Pupil takes his four-week-old opossum Pickle purchasing after rescuing the orphaned animal from the roadside
- Ben Christie is seen at grocery retailer checkout in Waco, Texas, with little critter
- Baylor uni pupil, 21, rescued the lovable marsupial after its mom was killed
- Pair are actually inseparable; Pickle clings to his pockets once they buy groceries
By Nick Enoch for MailOnline
Revealed: | Up to date:
A college pupil was filmed in a grocery store carrying one thing very uncommon in his pocket… an opossum.
Footage exhibits Ben Christie standing at a checkout paying for items in Waco, Texas, whereas the furry critter, named Pickle, peeks out from the pocket of the 21-year-old’s denim shorts.
As Ben wheels his trolley cart out by means of the shop, the lovely four-week-old marsupial continues to cling on with its tiny paws because the pair head house final Wednesday.
Baylor college pupil Ben Christie pays for items at a retailer in Waco, Texas, whereas his furry pal – Pickle the opossum – peeks out of his pocket
The four-week-old orphaned marsupial appears comfy in Ben’s denim pocket throughout their purchasing journey final Wednesday
Ben, 21, wheels the trolley cart out of the shop, with Pickle nonetheless fortunately clinging on. The pair bonded after the coed discovered the creature by a roadside after its mom was killed – and he has cared for the animal ever since
The Baylor College pupil chanced upon the defenceless animal in conjunction with the highway in Waco after its mom had been killed.
For the reason that child animal couldn’t look after itself and was in want of a brand new guardian, Ben determined to take it in – and christened it Pickle.
The duo are actually inseparable and revel in going grocery purchasing collectively whereas Pickle hangs out of its new proprietor’s pockets.
Ben mentioned: ‘We went to get some meals with the opossum earlier than getting our rehab license to maintain him.
‘Folks did not even discover him in my pocket.’
Ben mentioned that the pair went to seize some meals earlier than acquiring the rehab license required to take care of the animal
What’s an opossum? Born as small as a honeybee – and America’s solely native marsupial
Opossums are the one marsupials – animals that carry and nurse their younger in pouches – that are native to america.
A feminine opossum may give delivery to infants, referred to as joeys, as small as honeybees in order that they want fixed safety of their mom’s pouch.
Opossums, which measure roughly the dimensions of a typical home cat, typically carry their younger once they scavenge for meals.
They feed off scraps of human or pet meals, though their most popular eating regimen is nuts, fruits, grass, birds, bugs and even small animals like chickens.
Final December, a North Carolina mayor introduced that his city would finish the just about 30-year custom of dropping a reside opossum on New Yr’s Eve, following mass protest after a marsupial was compelled to have its leg amputated in 2018.
Mayor James Reid of Andrews, North Carolina, mentioned he needed to maintain the sanctioned occasion however determined to not as a result of his telephone was stricken by protest calls.
