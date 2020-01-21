Texas student takes opossum shopping while it sits in his pocket

By Nick Enoch for MailOnline

A college pupil was filmed in a grocery store carrying one thing very uncommon in his pocket… an opossum.

Footage exhibits Ben Christie standing at a checkout paying for items in Waco, Texas, whereas the furry critter, named Pickle, peeks out from the pocket of the 21-year-old’s denim shorts.

As Ben wheels his trolley cart out by means of the shop, the lovely four-week-old marsupial continues to cling on with its tiny paws because the pair head house final Wednesday.

The Baylor College pupil chanced upon the defenceless animal in conjunction with the highway in Waco after its mom had been killed.

For the reason that child animal couldn’t look after itself and was in want of a brand new guardian, Ben determined to take it in – and christened it Pickle.

The duo are actually inseparable and revel in going grocery purchasing collectively whereas Pickle hangs out of its new proprietor’s pockets.

Ben mentioned: ‘We went to get some meals with the opossum earlier than getting our rehab license to maintain him.

‘Folks did not even discover him in my pocket.’

Ben mentioned that the pair went to seize some meals earlier than acquiring the rehab license required to take care of the animal