Texas teen accidentally shoots friend dead in school’s ROTC room

A Texas teen fatally shot his good friend inside their Houston-area highschool’s ROTC room.

Six college students have been there with no grownup current on Tuesday afternoon when a 16-year-old boy, whose title was not launched, produced a pistol from his waistband and pulled the set off, Bellaire Police Lt. Greg Bartlett stated.

Cesar Cortes, 19, was struck and rushed to the hospital, the place he died.

The suspect took off after the capturing and was busted three half of hours later, authorities stated. He was charged with manslaughter as a minor, in keeping with the Harris County District Lawyer’s Workplace.

Primarily based on proof gathered up to now, the capturing seems to have been unintentional, District Lawyer Kim Ogg stated. Each college students have been members of the college’s ROTC coaching, and it didn’t seem that they’d been combating earlier than the incident, she stated.

“They were friendly. They were friends,” Ogg stated. “Pulling a trigger on a gun, whether you know if it’s loaded or not, is an intentional act. But he did not, based on the evidence we have right now, intend to kill his friend.”

The alleged shooter confessed to different college students — however to not police — and hasn’t aided within the investigation, in keeping with Bartlett.

The suspect’s gun, which has not but been positioned, was not faculty property or issued by the ROTC, in keeping with authorities, who say the teenager introduced it from house.

“This is a regular kid, evidently, who is now a violent offender,” Ogg stated. “Whether he meant to be violent or not, he killed somebody. And that somebody was a son, and a student, and a friend, and it’s our community’s collective loss.”

Folks collect exterior Bellaire Excessive College after the capturing. AP

The college district cancelled lessons Wednesday, however they resumed Thursday beneath tightened safety.

At a Wednesday-night vigil, Bellaire pupil Sammy Ramirez, who stated she was Cortes’ girlfriend, instructed The Houston Chronicle that Cortes had a robust sense of obligation to serve his nation.

His pursuits included video video games and Star Wars, she stated.

“The way he smiled just brightened me up,” Ramirez stated. “He kept to himself but he was so comfortable with me.”

Some college students gathered on the vigil wore their full JROTC uniforms out of respect.

Lia Hatvany, 15, instructed the Chronicle Cortes was usually quiet — however nonetheless had a commanding presence.

“You knew he was in the room because of how much leadership he had,” she stated. “He knew what he was doing, and he made a big impact on anyone who came across him.”

With Put up wires