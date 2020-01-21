January 21, 2020 | 11:38am

A Texas teen who had simply been busted in a double-murder case promoted his Instagram deal with as he walked previous throngs of reporters this week.

Kiernan Christopher WIlliams, 19, is dealing with two capital homicide expenses in connection to the Sunday evening slaying of Robert Martinez, 21, and Alejandro Robles, 25, throughout an argument on the Ventura bar in San Antonio, police stated.

Kiernan WIlliams San Antonio Police

Officers walked Williams in entrance of TV cameras a bit after four p.m. Monday — and the teenager used the chance to advertise himself.

“Y’all gotta follow me on instagram, _32baby.k9_,” Williams stated, based on video obtained by WOAI. “That’s me. I’m actually an upcoming artist.”

When one reporter requested if he thought he’d ever hearken to his music once more, he stated, “I bet you I will. Self-defense, sir.”

“He told me he was gonna kill me,” Williams stated, with out specifying which sufferer he was referring to. “He told me cause I bumped into him, he was gonna kill me.”

He additionally expressed regret for his actions.

“On the cool, I regret everything that I did,” the suspect stated. “No lie. I do.”

A 46-year-old girl and 4 male teenagers — between 16 and 19 years outdated — had been additionally harm within the bar taking pictures, however are anticipated to outlive, police stated.

“This was not a random incident and Homicide Detectives believe that at least one of the victims knew the suspect,” a San Antonio police spokesperson informed the native station.

Police on the scene of the taking pictures KSAT 12

Williams has an present felony document, San Antonio police Chief William McManus informed the outlet — however couldn’t elaborate pending the continuing investigation, which he stated is simply starting.

With Put up wires