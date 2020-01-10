Texas will no longer accept new refugees, first under Trump administration

HOUSTON — Texas will not settle for the resettlement of latest refugees, turning into the primary state recognized to take action below a latest Trump administration order, Gov. Greg Abbott stated Friday.

Abbott’s announcement might have main implications for refugees coming to the US. Texas has giant refugee populations in a number of of its cities and has lengthy been a pacesetter in settling refugees, taking in additional than another state in the course of the 2018 governmental fiscal 12 months, in keeping with the United Nations Excessive Commissioner for Refugees.

For the reason that 2002 fiscal 12 months, Texas has resettled an estimated 88,300 refugees, second solely to California, in keeping with the Pew Analysis Heart.

In a letter launched Friday, Abbott wrote that Texas “has been left by Congress to deal with disproportionate migration issues resulting from a broken federal immigration system.” He added that Texas has accomplished “more than its share.”

Abbott argued that the state and its non-profit organizations ought to as a substitute give attention to “those who are already here, including refugees, migrants, and the homeless — indeed, all Texans.”

It wasn’t clear how Abbott’s letter would possibly have an effect on any pending refugee circumstances.

Refugee teams sharply criticized the Republican governor. Ali Al Sudani, chief packages officer of Interfaith Ministries for Better Houston, predicted that some refugees with longstanding plans to come back to Texas would have flights rescheduled or delayed. Al Sudani settled in Houston from Iraq in 2009 and now works to resettle different refugees.

“You can imagine the message that this decision will send to them and to their families,” Al Sudani stated. “It’s very disappointing and very sad news, and honestly, this is not the Texas that I know.”

Texas Democratic Occasion spokesman Abhi Rahman additionally criticized Abbott, saying refugees “are not political pawns and bargaining chips to advance anti-immigrant policies.”

President Donald Trump introduced in September that resettlement companies should get written consent from state and native officers in any jurisdiction the place they need to assist resettle refugees past June 2020. Trump has already slashed the variety of refugees allowed into the nation for the 2020 fiscal 12 months to a historic low of 18,000. About 30,000 refugees have been resettled within the U.S. in the course of the earlier fiscal 12 months.

Governors in 42 different states have stated they are going to consent to permitting in additional refugees, in keeping with the Lutheran Immigration and Refugee Service, which works with native companies all through the U.S. to resettle refugees. The governors who haven’t chimed in are all Republicans and are from Alabama, Georgia, Florida, Mississippi, South Carolina, and Wyoming.

Fierce debates have occurred in a number of elements of the nation, together with North Dakota and Tennessee, over whether or not to decide into refugee resettlement below the chief order. Many Republican governors have been caught between immigration hardliners and a few Christian evangelicals who consider serving to refugees is an ethical obligation.

LIRS can also be a part of a lawsuit difficult the order. A federal choose on Wednesday heard arguments on a request by resettlement companies to stop the Trump administration from imposing it.

Krish O’Mara Vignarajah, LIRS’ CEO, known as Abbott’s determination “a devastating blow to a longstanding legacy of refugee resettlement in the state.” Native officers in Houston, Dallas, and different cities will be unable to soak up refugees over the governor’s objection, she stated.

“There are some refugee families who have waited years in desperation to reunite with their family who will no longer be able to do so in the state of Texas,” she stated.

Abbott has tried to cease refugees earlier than, declaring in 2015 that Texas wouldn’t welcome folks from Syria following the lethal Paris assaults that November. On the time, the administration of former President Barack Obama continued to ship refugees to Texas and different states led by Republican governors who have been against it.

Al Sudani, of Interfaith Ministries for Better Houston, identified that even when refugees are resettled in a special state, they’ll journey freely inside the U.S. and transfer wherever they select.

“Literally you can take the bus the next day and come to Texas,” he stated.