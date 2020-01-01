January 1, 2020 | 10:18am

A Texas household matriarch was shot useless by what cops imagine was celebratory gunfire as revelers close by rang within the new 12 months, in accordance with a brand new report.

Philippa Ashford, 61, was celebrating along with her family members simply after midnight in a cul-de-sac of Houston’s Laurel Oaks neighborhood — the place household and mates had been taking pictures off fireworks — when she immediately clutched her physique and mentioned, “I think I’ve been shot,” ABC 13 reported.

Then she collapsed and died, in accordance with the report.

“At this point from our witnesses and seeing at the scene, we believe this may very well be a case of celebratory gunfire somewhere else in the neighborhood,” Sgt. Ben Beall of the Harris County Sheriff’s Workplace informed the outlet. “No indication a family member or anyone else in the cul-de-sac was discharging a firearm.”

Authorities went from home to deal with trying to find shell casings and looking for out the place the gunfire got here from.

“I don’t know if you can even figure what the odds are,” Beall added. “You’ve got the family together, celebrating the new year and now the matriarch of the family is deceased.”

The incident got here after Houston authorities had warned locals to not hearth their weapons throughout New Yr’s celebrations.

One other man was additionally shot within the wrist simply after midnight in Houston by celebratory gunfire, whereas he was exterior together with his roommate, KHOU reported.

He was rushed to the hospital and is anticipated to be OK.