January 6, 2020 | 11:05pm

Magen Fieramusca Harris County District Legal professional’s Workplace by way of AP

A Texas girl charged within the kidnapping of her childhood buddy who was later discovered lifeless was making an attempt to cross the lady’s new child child off as her personal little one, a report mentioned.

Magen Rose Fieramusca, 33, advised her ex-boyfriend that she had given delivery to a child on Dec. 12 and he was the daddy, in line with police paperwork obtained by an area NBC affiliate.

The child was truly birthed by Heidi Broussard, who was discovered lifeless within the trunk of a automobile at Fieramusca’s Houston residence on Dec. 20, in line with the possible trigger affidavit obtained by KXAN.

“Magen Fieramusca presented Heidi Broussard’s Newborn Child as her own to her boyfriend,” the affidavit mentioned.

Broussard, who was childhood mates with Fieramusca, vanished along with her child Margot on Dec. 12.

Cops later discovered the mother’s physique contained in the automobile trunk — and the child was discovered inside the house, unhurt, in line with a number of reviews.

An post-mortem decided that the mother’s dying was brought on by “ligature strangulation,” officers mentioned.

Fieramusca was arrested on Dec. 20 and charged with kidnapping and tampering with a corpse, however hasn’t been charged within the killing of Broussard.

Austin Police Chief Brian Manley has mentioned “there could be additional charges filed in the case.”

Earlier than arresting Fieramusca, Texas Rangers approached the ex-boyfriend as he was shopping for child components and confirmed him a flyer with Margot’s photograph.

“That’s the baby in my house,” he replied, in line with the affidavit.

Fieramusca advised her ex-boyfriend that she had the child at a birthing heart the identical day that Broussard and Margot went lacking, the affidavit mentioned.

Fieramusca’s legal professional, Brian Erskine, mentioned in a press release to the outlet that his consumer is harmless till confirmed responsible.

“The cursory information contained in the recently released probable cause affidavit is nothing more than mere allegations,” mentioned Erskine.