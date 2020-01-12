Texas woman saves the life of British teen from after he had a seizure while they played video games

By Matthew Wright For Dailymail.com

Printed: 01:54 EST, 12 January 2020 | Up to date: 02:04 EST, 12 January 2020

A British teenager was saved by a good friend in Texas after he suffered a seizure whereas the pair performed video video games some 5,000 away from one another.

Aidan Jackson, a 17-year-old residing in Widnes, England, suffered a sudden seizure on January 2 whereas enjoying video video games along with his good friend – 20-year-old Texas resident Dia Lathora.

Lathora jumped into motion when she realized one thing was unsuitable, calling the native police close to the place Jackson lived.

When authorities arrived on the boy’s home, his dad and mom have been dwelling however mentioned they hadn’t even realized what had occurred.

Aidan Jackson, a 17-year-old residing in Widnes, England, suffered a sudden seizure on January 2 whereas enjoying video video games along with his good friend – 20-year-old Texas resident Dia Lathora.

‘We have been at dwelling watching TV and Aidan was upstairs in his room,’ Catherine Jackson, the boy’s mom, defined to BBC. ‘The subsequent factor we seen was two police vehicles outdoors with flashing lights.’

Catherine Jackson and her husband, Steven, rushed to their son and located him ‘extraordinarily disoriented.’

In a name obtained by BBC Information, Lathora may be heard telling police about Aidan’s scenario.

‘I am calling from the U.S. I am presently on a name with my good friend, he had a seizure and he is not responding anymore,’ Lathora may be heard telling Cheshire police.

When authorities arrived on the boy’s home, his dad or mum’s have been dwelling however have been oblivious to what had occurred

Earlier than the January 2 seizure, Aidan’s final seizure was in Might 2019 (pictured within the hospital on the time). He’s awaiting a health care provider’s appointment for the seizures

Lathora shared that she knew her good friend’s handle however didn’t have his household’s cellphone quantity.

‘When he did not reply I immediately began to search for the emergency quantity for the EU,’ she advised the Liverpool Echo. ‘When that did not work I simply needed to hope the non-emergency would work, it had an choice for speaking to an actual individual… and I can not let you know how rapidly I clicked that button.’

Previous to the January 2 seizure, Aidan’s final seizure was in Might 2019. He’s awaiting a health care provider’s appointment for the seizures.

‘We’re extraordinarily grateful for what Dia did and shocked that we may very well be downstairs and never know something was taking place,’ the boy’s mom, Catherine Jackson, added

‘We’re extraordinarily grateful for what Dia did and shocked that we may very well be downstairs and never know something was taking place,’ the boy’s mom added.

‘Dia had our handle however did not have any contact numbers, so it was wonderful she managed to get assist from so distant.’

Catherine and Aidan each shared their due to Dia, with the teenager including that he additionally thanks her each day.

‘I’ve spoken to her and expressed our thanks – she’s simply glad she may assist,’ Catherine acknowledged. ‘Aidan is so much higher and hopefully all the things is OK when he has his appointment on the hospital however he is doing nicely.’