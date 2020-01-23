TFC sign 17-year-old forward Jayden Nelson

The Toronto FC gamers journey to Florida on Thursday to kick off outside pre-season camp because the membership’s youth kick continues unabated.

The day after signing 15-year-old academy product Jahkeele Marshall-Rutty and two days after penning 19-year-old defender Rocco Romeo to a contract, TFC signed ahead Jayden Nelson as a Homegrown Participant on Thursday. Nelson turns into the 23rd participant in membership historical past to signal for the primary crew from the TFC Academy.

“Jayden is an incredible young player,” mentioned TFC GM Ali Curtis. “Very explosive and dynamic. Not afraid to take gamers on within the attacking third. We love his mentality — humble however assured. He was the Canadian Youth Worldwide Participant of the 12 months, and it’s not shocking.

“Jayden has all of the instruments to be a prime participant. He’s solely 17, so we should be measured along with his growth, however we imagine he generally is a crucial participant for each membership and nation.”

Nelson appeared in 14 matches for TFC II in the course of the 2019 USL League One common season. He made his skilled debut with TFC II on April 6, 2019, when he got here off the bench in opposition to Orlando Metropolis B.

Internationally, Nelson lately acquired his first call-up to the Canadian Males’s Nationwide Group, making his senior debut in a pleasant match in opposition to Barbados on Jan. 7, 2020. He scored his first objective with the CMNT in opposition to Barbados on Jan. 10, 2020. Nelson additionally represented Canada on the Concacaf Males’s U-17 Championship, the place he scored 5 objectives (together with a hat-trick in opposition to Guatemala) in six appearances as Canada certified for the FIFA U-17 World Cup for the primary time since 2013.

He’s the primary TFC participant to be named Canadian Youth Worldwide Participant of the 12 months.