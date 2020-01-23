TFC’s Bradley undergoes surgery

TFC captain Michael Bradley underwent profitable surgical procedure (fixation of free cartilage fragment in his proper ankle joint) on Tuesday night.

The surgical procedure was carried out by Dr. Martin O’Malley on the Hospital for Particular Surgical procedure in New York Metropolis.

The veteran midfielder is predicted return to full health in roughly 4 months.

Bradley, 32, suffered the harm within the MLS Cup Remaining match towards the Seattle Sounders on Nov. 10 when Seattle defender Roman Torres, making an attempt a shot, caught Bradley within the foot together with his follow-through.

Bradley completed the match however subsequently withdrew from the U.S. squad for CONCACAF Nations League video games. On the time, the harm was not considered too severe, however two months of rehab didn’t utterly repair the issue and surgical procedure was later deemed essential.