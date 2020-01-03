TGI Fridays join the Veganuary bandwagon by launching a steak made from WATERMELON

By Bridie Pearson-jones For Mailonline

Printed: 11:15 EST, three January 2020 | Up to date: 11:31 EST, three January 2020

TGI Fridays has change into the most recent excessive road chain to hitch the Veganuary development by launching a steak made out of watermelon.

The dish, which launches throughout the UK on Monday, will value £12.99 – and the American chain claims it has the identical texture as a beef steak.

The contemporary watermelon is rigorously reduce into steak slices then chargrilled to create its distinctive texture, and is cheaper than the most cost effective beef steak on the menu, which prices £19.49.

The slices are then marinated in garlic and seasoned with spicy sriracha for a particular and fiery style.

It comes as wagamama additionally tries to tempt vegan diners with £13 sliced watermelon, styled as tuna.

TGI’s dish comes with a creamy avocado sauce including a coolness and freshness to the plate, in addition to Fridays® Legendary Glaze which supplies a stage of sweetness.

Each the glaze and sauce are vegan, as are the crispy seasoned fries and roasted greens.

Talking in regards to the new vegan steak, Terry McDowell TGI Fridays Head Improvement Chef stated: ‘We got here up with the vegan steak to provide our friends the identical nice style from our grills however otherwise.

‘Seasoning with Siracha and garlic provides the dish savoury, candy and spicy notes with a juicy centre that cuts and eats like a juicy sirloin steak.

‘We’re actually excited in regards to the new vegan steak as a result of it is distinctive to us right here at TGI Fridays.

‘We’ve got taken a watermelon and made it right into a primary course. Most individuals consider watermelon as a candy dish, however we’ve flipped that on its head. It is stuffed with flavour and excellent for Veganuary and those that need to strive one thing completely different.’

The vegan steak follows on from success of the vegan burger which launched in January final yr after taking the US by storm. Visitors can take a look at the menu on-line for an entire host of different scrumptious vegan dishes together with a Vegan Stack Burger which additionally launches on sixth January

It comes as wagamama launched a tuna steak made out of watermelon for Veganuary.

Final yr pan asian restaurant wagamama launched the world’s first vegan egg and stated they wished to launch one other ‘iconic vegan providing’.

The vegan ‘tuna’ is made with dehydrated watermelon which is then sliced, seared and served sizzling.

The look and texture is extremely just like tuna sashimi, though the flavour stays paying homage to watermelon.

The ‘tuna’ is dressed with a miso sesame sauce and sits on a mattress of white rice which is dressed with soy seasoning and accompanied with pickled radish, kale and tenderstem broccoli and an avocado, edamame and tofu guacamole.

Govt chef Steve Mangleshot stated: ‘My crew and I are all the time enthusiastic about creating new dishes, we like to innovate and make individuals take into consideration the meals they’re consuming. After the vegan egg we knew we needed to step it up a notch to create a vegan dish that was contemporary and filled with flavour.

‘To create the watermelon tuna first we slice it into steaks and brine it with salt to steadiness the sugars and to assist with flavour, in addition to to take out among the water content material.

‘We then prepare dinner the steak sous vide model (low temperature for a very long time) in a water tub to be able to soften the watermelon and provides it that tuna texture which is essential as a result of the feel is the winner for the dish.

‘As soon as they’re cooked the steaks are cooled to maintain its tuna-like texture. They’re then shortly seared on each side to caramelise the steak, after which completed with a silky miso and sesame dressing which simply elevates the flavours and entire expertise.

‘Stir-fried broccoli and kale are added to provide the freshness after which that stunning crunch of the pink radish. A little bit of chilli for added kick and that’s the fantastic-tasting vegan Suika tuna. Excellent!’

Veganuary spokesperson Zoe West stated: ‘Veganuary is creating a brand new wave of shoppers with robust ethics and a giant urge for food!

‘This an actual alternative for companies to enhance and develop their vegan choices for the rising climate-conscious viewers.

‘We’re delighted that Wagamama has risen to this problem – serving to individuals to stay extra evenly on the earth whereas nonetheless consuming meals they love – we will not wait to strive their new Suika Tuna dish!

The Vegan Suika Tuna dish has been examined in secret by wagamama cooks who’ve labored exhausting to get it proper earlier than the official nationwide launch in January. If it proves profitable it is going to be added to the principle menu.