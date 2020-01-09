Thai Journalist Sentenced Over Tweet Warns Of Threat To Media Freedom

Thai journalist Suchanee Cloitre was sentenced to 2 years in jail in a defemation case.

Bangkok:

A Thai journalist sentenced to 2 years in jail for defaming the proprietor of a poultry farm by way of a tweet mentioned Thursday the dominion’s felony libel legal guidelines are eviscerating media freedom.

A court docket convicted Suchanee Cloitre in December for a tweet referencing a dispute over working situations at a rooster farm owned by the Thammakaset firm.

The farm had been on the centre of a labour dispute by Myanmar employees complaining of punishing working hours and situations.

Thailand’s Supreme Courtroom final yr ordered the farm’s proprietor Chanchai Pheamphon to pay compensation to the employees.

Chanchai has introduced a number of defamation instances towards journalists, employees and human rights activists.

Suchanee, married to a Frenchman and the mom of a nine-month-old boy, was working for Thai tv channel Voice TV on the time of posting the tweet and plans to attraction the utmost two-year time period imposed by the court docket.

She is at the moment out on bail.

“I nearly cried (after the verdict) thinking about the fact that I wouldn’t see my son… it makes me totally devastated,” she instructed AFP, including that freedom of expression in Thailand is retreating.

“There is a high level of self-censorship in Thailand” amongst journalists reporting on delicate matters like human rights and politics, she mentioned.

“When you forbid freedom of expression… you forbid an open society.”

Thammakaset proprietor Chanchai Pheamphon declined to touch upon the case when contacted by AFP on Thursday.

In keeping with the Thailand Human Rights Legal professionals Affiliation, lower than 5 instances have been filed in 2012. The variety of instances has skyrocketed since, with 40 filed in 2018 alone.

The usage of felony defamation has been “abused”, particularly by personal corporations with limitless monetary sources, mentioned affiliation director and lawyer Nadthasiri Bergman, who’s aiding with Suchanee’s case.

“This is bad for society,” she mentioned, urging the offence to be downgraded to a civil concern.