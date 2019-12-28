Thai Navy SEAL Dies After Yearlong Infection After Cave Rescue

Beirut Pakbara fell sick whereas working to retrieve the 12 younger boys and their coach.

Bangkok, Thailand:

A Thai Navy SEAL who aided with the rescue of a youth soccer group trapped in a flooded cave final 12 months has died from an an infection he contracted through the dramatic restoration mission.

Petty Officer Beirut Pakbara fell sick with a blood an infection whereas working to retrieve the 12 younger boys and their coach, the Thai Navy mentioned in an announcement posted late Friday on their Fb web page.

After the 18-day ordeal got here to an finish final June — with the whole group rising safely from Tham Luang collapse northern Thailand — he was underneath shut supervision by docs throughout his yearlong sickness.

“But his condition worsened and he died from the blood infection,” mentioned the Navy, expressing “profound sadness” to his household.

An official in Beirut’s dwelling province of Satun advised AFP the Navy SEAL was instantly buried on Friday after he died following Islamic funeral rituals.

One other rescuer, former Thai Navy SEAL diver Saman Gunan, additionally died through the rescue mission when he ran out of oxygen whereas making an attempt to determine an airline to the kids and their coach.

A statue of the hero diver has been erected close to the cave’s entrance, attracting greater than 1.three million vacationers for the reason that 12 kids and the coach have been extracted from their watery jail.

The rescue mission — which included overseas professional divers and the Thai Navy — drew extraordinary international curiosity to the mountainous district of Mae Sai.

The “Wild Boars” group grew to become international celebrities and have since toured the world, assembly footballing giants at Manchester United and LA Galaxy and headlining Ellen Degeneres’ US discuss present.

The rescue has additionally attracted filmmakers desirous to seize the dramatic operation onscreen — with Netflix nabbing unique rights to inform the boys’ story.

One other movie, “The Cave” by Irish-Thai filmmaker Tom Waller, made it to silver screens in Thailand final month, although it targeted extra on the rescue efforts and even starred one of many overseas divers taking part in himself.

