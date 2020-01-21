THAI TED BUNDY: Hundreds of bones found on suspected serial killer’s estate

Thai police concern a rich actual property inheritor — the son of a convicted killer — could have murdered scores of younger ladies at his Bangkok property.

Cops arrested Apichai Ongwisit, 40, after they are saying they found a whole bunch of human bones dumped in a pond on his property.

Ongwisit even allegedly made his 22-year-old girlfriend, Warinthorn Chaiyachet, sleep in a metallic casket to cease her from leaving.

Her physique was amongst these present in his backyard pond.

In accordance with cops, Chaiyachet’s mother and father reported her lacking and a snitch claimed she had been murdered.

Like infamous American serial killer Ted Bundy, Ongwisit allegedly focused younger ladies then murdered them in a macabre method earlier than disposing of their our bodies in his pond.

His girlfriend was suffocated final July then thrown within the pond stuffed with alligators.



The physique of girlfriend Warinthorn Chaiyachet, 22, was recognized by way of a fish tattoo on her again. FACE BOOK

Cops have been tipped off earlier this month the place to seek out her physique. It was recognized by a big fish tattoo on her again.

Her physique had been tied to a metallic gate, weighed down with dumbbells.

The alleged killer — dubbed the Metallic Casket Killer — is now in custody as detectives seek for extra victims.

And that seems possible. Over the weekend, investigators discovered at the least 298 bones within the pond.

“The investigation has found several women who were involved with the culprit have disappeared. They include his friends, girlfriends and prostitutes,” Police Col. Jirakrit Jarunpat stated.

“We have found 298 bone pieces in the pond so far but could not clarify how many humans those bones were from. We are also seeking his ex-girlfriend who we believe might have witnessed or have information about him killing the missing women.”

Others feared murdered embrace a 12-year-old woman who lived close to the property.

The subsequent step might be to empty the pond.

If he’s a serial killer, Ongwisit would come by it naturally.

He’s the son of the late real-estate mogul Chalermchai Ongwisit. He was convicted for butchering a 15-year-old woman in 1983. Pater was later shot useless.

In accordance with the Bangkok Submit, the household owned the Ongwisit Market. It’s believed the suspected killer’s mom orchestrated the homicide of the woman. She fled the nation with Ongwisit’s youthful sister.

