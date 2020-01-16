January 16, 2020 | 6:02pm

A Thai girl had a ssscary expertise within the lavatory — when a snake attacked her as she was sitting on the bathroom, based on stories.

The girl’s daughter, Chunya Sittiwichai, posted concerning the terrifying expertise on Fb, saying her mother was going about her enterprise when out of the blue a serpent that’d been hiding in the bathroom sank its fangs into her thigh, The Mirror reported Wednesday.

The startled mother grabbed the snake by its head to attempt to rip it off of her however that simply made the reptile clamp down more durable — sending blood gushing down her leg, the outlet mentioned.

Sittiwichai heard her mother’s screams and busted into the toilet with a knife and hammer to save lots of her.

“My mom used the cutter on the snake but the skin was so rough that she accidentally cut herself about 3cm deep,” the daughter wrote concerning the ordeal.

“My mom almost lost consciousness while the snake continued squeezing.”

Lastly, the mother slammed the snake’s head on the ground whereas her son knocked the slithering beast with a hammer till it will definitely relented.

The household shortly received out of the toilet and locked the critter inside.

Grotesque photographs of the aftermath present the lifeless snake with bloody gashes close to it’s head subsequent to 2 hammers, a field cutter and a multitude of blood all around the tile ground.

Fortunately, the girl survived and was delivered to a hospital, the place her wound was stitched up.