Thailand Masters: Nehwal, Srikanth Gun For Olympic Qualification

Their Olympic berths nonetheless not secured, ace Indian shuttlers Saina Nehwal and Kidambi Srikanth will hope to place up a great present after they start their marketing campaign on the Thailand Masters Tremendous 300 event in Bangkok on Wednesday. Owing to their inconsistent outings in 2019, Saina and Srikanth are positioned on the 22nd and 23rd spots in BWF’s Race to Tokyo rankings with April 26 being the reduce off date for Olympic qualification. In response to the BWF Olympics qualification guidelines, solely two gamers from every singles class can qualify if their rating lies throughout the top-16 by April 26.

At this second, world champion PV Sindhu (sixth) and B Sai Praneeth (11th) and males’s doubles pair of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty (eighth) have roughly assured their berths for the Tokyo Video games.

After a sequence of early exits final yr, which dented their probabilities, Saina and Srikanth pulled out of the Premier Badminton League to coach and provides themselves a greater likelihood on the qualification.

However Srikanth did not have a great begin to the brand new yr as he faltered within the first spherical within the first two tournaments — shedding to Chinese language Taipei’s Chou Tien Chen at Malaysia and native participant Shesar Hiren Rhustavito at Indonesia.

Saina, a London Olympics bronze medallist, made it to the quarters at Malaysia however she could not defend her title at Indonesia Masters, falling on the first spherical to Japan’s Sayaka Takahashi.

With the Olympic qualification reduce off date ending in April, there are solely eight tournaments, together with the Thailand Masters, left within the calender and the Indian duo must produce constant performances to earn a ticket to Tokyo.

Saina will start her marketing campaign right here in opposition to Denmark’s Line Hojmark Kjaersfeldt, an opponent in opposition to whom she has a Four-Zero document.

Srikanth, alternatively, will face Shesar Hiren Rhustavito as soon as once more within the opening spherical and would hope to settle the rating this time round.

Amongst different Indians, Sameer Verma, who additionally had a disappointing 2019 season, will tackle Malaysia’s Lee Zii Jia, seeded seventh, whereas HS Prannoy faces one other Malaysian Liew Daren within the opening spherical. There aren’t any Indians in the primary draw of doubles occasions.