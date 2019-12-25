Thalaivar 168: Rajinikanth and Team Celebrate Keerthy Suresh’s National Award Win on the Sets (View Pics)

Keerthy Suresh who took house the highest honour of greatest actress at this yr’s Nationwide Movie Awards for her distinctive efficiency in Mahanati is at the moment on cloud 9. The actress can be set to star together with Rajinikanth in his upcoming movie, Thalaivar 168 and has just lately begun capturing for a similar. Whereas followers of the actress have been showering her with needs for her latest win, she additionally acquired a particular celebration from the workforce of Thalaivar 168 and even the celebrity himself was current for it.

The Petta star celebrated Keerthy’s Nationwide Award win on the units of their upcoming movie, the actress was gifted with flower bouquets and likewise reduce the cake with Rajinikanth and different workforce members of Thalaivar 68. We guess this was an especially particular second for Suresh who’s at the moment over the moon provided that she’s going to quickly be sharing the display house with Rajinikanth. Not lengthy after confirming her position within the movie, Keerthy had mentioned, “Extremely happy to announce this magical milestone in my journey. From being awestruck of @rajinikanth sir to sharing screen space with him will be my most cherished memory in my life. Thank you @directorsiva sir.”

Verify Out Footage From the Celebration Right here:

Crew #Thalaivar168 congratulates @KeerthyOfficial for successful the Nationwide Award for Finest Actress.#66thnationalfilmawards pic.twitter.com/z93EQ22fST — Solar Footage (@sunpictures) December 25, 2019

We’re but to know what position Keerthy Suresh can be taking part in within the upcoming movie. Earlier than Keerthy Suresh, actor Soori, who is understood for his position in Jilla was roped in as one of many movie’s forged member. Keerthy is definitely in an awesome house relating to her profession provided that she has additionally bagged a Bollywood movie. The actress can be making her Hindi movie debut with Ajay Devgn in Maidaan.