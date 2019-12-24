'Thanks, But...': Prashant Kishor's Nudge To Rahul Gandhi On NRC

“Thanks Rahul Gandhi for joining the citizens’ movement against #CAA_NRC,” Prashant Kishor tweeted.

A day after Sonia Gandhi, Manmohan Singh and different high Congress leaders learn out from the preamble of the structure at a “Satyagraha” to protest the citizenship legislation, Prashant Kishor’s tweets nudged Rahul Gandhi to take a agency stand on the Nationwide Register for Residents or NRC in Congress-ruled states. Nothing in need of an official declaration by Congress president Sonia Gandhi would do, the ballot strategist-turned-politician posted on Tuesday.

“Thanks Rahul Gandhi for joining the citizens’ movement against #CAA_NRC. But as you know beyond public protests we also need states to say no to #NRC to stop it. We hope you will impress upon the CP (Congress president) to officially announce that there will be no NRC in the Congress-ruled states,” stated Prashant Kishor, Janata Dal United vp.

“Rather than trying to inform me what Congress CMs have said please share the official statement of the Congress President announcing that there will NO NRC in Congress ruled states I am sorry voting against CAB didn’t stop it, states saying NO to NRC will. So don’t get confused,” Mr Kishor added.

Mr Kishor’s vociferous objection to the NRC drove his get together boss Nitish Kumar, the Chief Minister of Bihar, to denounce it formally even at the price of upsetting ally BJP.

Yesterday, as Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy joined the rising checklist of chief ministers saying “no” to the citizen’s register train, the position of Mr Kishor was talked about. Mr Kishor is credited with crafting Jagan Reddy’s profitable marketing campaign within the Andhra Pradesh election earlier this yr, which left his predecessor N Chandrababu Naidu decimated.

Different chief ministers who’ve made comparable declarations earlier are – Mamata Banerjee (Bengal), Nitish Kumar (Bihar), Naveen Patnaik (Odisha), Amarinder Singh (Punjab), Kamal Nath (Madhya Pradesh) Ashok Gehlot (Rajasthan) and Pinarayi Vijayan (Kerala).

The NRC, which was carried out in Assam on Supreme Courtroom orders, has change into vastly controversial after being linked by BJP leaders together with Residence Minister Amit Shah to the citizenship legislation.

The citizenship legislation permits Hindus, Sikhs, Christians, Buddhists, Parsis and Jains to change into Indian residents simply in the event that they fled spiritual persecution within the Muslim-dominated international locations Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh. Critics concern the citizenship legislation and NRC will probably be used as twin instruments to drive out undocumented Muslims.