ThankYouDhoni Trends On Twitter As BCCI Drops Dhoni From Annual Contract

MS Dhoni, former India captain, was amongst 4 gamers who had been not noted of the Board of Management for Cricket in India (BCCI) centrally contracted gamers’ listing on Thursday. MS Dhoni, who was part of the Grade A within the final 12 months’s contract, has been out of motion since India’s World Cup 2019 semi-final exit after they suffered a heartbreaking loss to New Zealand. Other than MS Dhoni, Dinesh Karthik, Khaleel Ahmed and not too long ago retired Ambati Rayudu have been not noted of the BCCI’s centrally contracted listing of gamers.

Quickly after the BCCI introduced the brand new participant contracts listing, followers flooded Twitter with “thank you Dhoni” tweets.

“So, its END OF AN ERA … Dhoni dropped from BCCI Central Contract players list … Set one game in Ranchi or in Vizag, where he made 145 to become International Star as his last ODI and send him off #ThankYouDhoni,” a fan tweeted.

So, its END OF AN ERA … Dhoni dropped from BCCI Central Contract gamers listing … Set one recreation in Ranchi or in Vizag, the place he made 145 to turn out to be Worldwide Star as his final ODI and ship him off #ThankYouDhoni — NK (@NK2VLNSK) January 16, 2020

“End of the magnificent and unmatchable Saga. #ThankYouDhoni,” one other one joined in.

Finish of the magnificent and unmatchable Saga #ThankYouDhoni pic.twitter.com/0afr7LtBbT — Guerrilla (@8106S) January 16, 2020

Man who at all times put group earlier than private achievements.



.



.



.



Dhoni fan endlessly #ThankYouDhoni pic.twitter.com/wGmsPgllBI — Political Di (@arrya19661275) January 16, 2020

You may’t even count on one of these finish #ThankYouDhoni pic.twitter.com/qUr4MxDKAi — Shivam Pathak (@_Shivam_Pathak_) January 16, 2020

MS Dhoni has been on a sabbatical from cricket for over six months.

Former India batsman Sunil Gavaskar had questioned Dhoni’s absence from cricket and requested, “does anybody keep himself away from playing for India for that long?”.

India head coach Ravi Shastri had earlier hinted that the previous India captain would possibly quickly finish his ODI profession whereas he might be in line for the upcoming T20 World Cup, scheduled to be performed in Australia in October.

“I have had a conversation with MS and that is between us. He has finished his Test career, he may soon end his ODI career… In all probability, he will finish one-day cricket,” Shastri had mentioned.