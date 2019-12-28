That’s nice! Mrs Brown’s Boys is now Jamaica’s most popular comedy

By James Desborough For The Mail On Sunday



It is the potty-mouthed comedy that divides opinion in Britain – however Mrs Brown’s Boys is successful a complete new viewers of sitcom followers all over the world.

Creator Brendan O’Carroll, who performs formidable Irish housewife Agnes ‘Mammy’ Brown on the present, has revealed the present is vastly common on the east coast of America and is the primary comedy in Jamaica.

And now there are plans to money in its world status with a brand new tour of a musical model known as Mrs Brown’s Boys D’Dwell Present.

Creator Brendan O’Carroll performs Irish housewife Agnes ‘Mammy’ Brown on the present. The 64-year-old comedian stated the 2020 tour would absorb plenty of cities it had not visited in earlier years

It would play throughout the UK subsequent 12 months earlier than the forged heads off to play New Zealand, South Africa, the US and Canada in 2021.

Regardless of recurrently being panned by critics, with some accusing the TV present of racism and homophobia, a festive particular featured within the high ten most considered Christmas programmes, with four.6 million tuning in.

Talking on BBC Radio 2, O’Carroll described the present’s success as ‘off the scale’, including: ‘Listen, Mrs Brown’s Boys is the primary comedy in Jamaica!’

The 64-year-old comedian stated the 2020 tour would absorb plenty of cities it had not visited in earlier years.

‘There are places in the UK we don’t get to as a result of we solely tour for 12 weeks.

‘In that 12 weeks you cannot get everywhere. We have never done Mrs Brown in Bournemouth, Hull, Edinburgh or Blackpool, so we are going to do that.’