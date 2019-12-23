The 10 most popular Denver Post stories of 2019

Right here’s a glance again on the prime 10 hottest Denver Put up tales of 2019, as decided by our readers.

10. Colorado turns into first state in nation to cap value of insulin

Beginning in January 2020, diabetics in Colorado who use insulin to manage their blood sugar ranges received’t pay greater than $100 per 30 days for the drug because of a invoice singed in Might.

9. Colorado path runner attacked by mountain lion choked cat to loss of life with palms, arms and ft

In a narrative that captivated the state, a Colorado man fought off a uncommon mountain lion assault pummeled the younger cat with a rock, wrestled it to the bottom and finally choked the animal to loss of life together with his palms, arms and ft. Travis Kauffman later shared his story in a press convention on Feb. 14.

eight. Beefed-up Colorado traction legislation signed, will prohibit 2WDs on I-70 within the mountains many of the yr

On Might 17, Gov. Jared Polis signed a invoice into legislation that requires drivers to have specialised winter tires or to hold traction units whereas touring on Interstate 70 between Dotsero and Morrison. The legislation impacts journey between September and Might every year.

7. Why did Molson Coors — a beer firm that’s one among Colorado’s most iconic manufacturers — transfer its headquarters to Chicago?

Helen H. Richardson, The Denver Put up Coors Brewery might be seen from Vanover Park on October 30, 2019 in Golden, Colorado. Molson Coors introduced on Wednesday that it’ll transfer its North American headquarters from Denver to Chicago and minimize as much as 500 jobs throughout its worldwide places of work. The beer big at present employs 2,300 folks in Colorado.

Uprooting an organization almost 150 years deep in a neighborhood is rarely simple, and Molson Coors Brewing Co.’s resolution to shift its company headquarters from Denver to Chicago concerned numerous deliberation. Ultimately, one consideration dominated greater than some other — advertising and marketing.

6. 1 lifeless and eight injured, 2 suspects in custody after capturing at STEM College in Highlands Ranch

Within the fourth college capturing in Colorado since Columbine, two college students opened fireplace on the STEM College Highlands Ranch on Might 7. Kendrick Castillo, 18, was killed and eight different college students have been injured within the capturing. The 2 alleged shooters have ongoing felony proceedings.

5. New Belgium Brewing, Colorado’s largest craft brewery, declares sale to worldwide beer conglomerate

Kathryn Scott Osler, The Denver Put up Alex Garland of Denver will get a style Fats Tire at New Belgium Brewing Firm in Fort Collins on Dec. 23, 2014.

In a serious blow to the Colorado beer trade, New Belgium Brewing introduced on Nov. 19 that the employee-owned firm is promoting to Australian-based Lion Little World Drinks. The Fort Collins-based brewery’s money sale, for an undisclosed quantity, is predicted to finalize by the top of 2019.

four. Colorado’s Supermax jail now occupied by El Chapo is “worse than death,” ex-warden says

Drug kingpin Joaquin “El Chapo” Guzman, identified for repeatedly escaping from Mexican prisons, was positioned in a federal jail in Florence in July. The power is taken into account escape-proof. Guzman, 62, was sentenced to life plus 30 years in jail. The drug lord’s incarceration has introduced new consideration on the jail that critics contemplate an incubator for psychological sickness.

three. “Massive manhunt” underway for Florida lady “infatuated with Columbine” now armed with shotgun in Colorado

In April, Sol Pais, an 18-year-old from Miami, prompted a statewide manhunt after the FBI found she flew to Denver. The lady was infatuated with Columbine and purchased a shotgun as soon as she arrived in Colorado. Lots of of Entrance Vary faculties have been closed and the girl was later discovered to have died by suicide on Mount Evans.

2. KNUS radio host Craig Silverman says he was taken off air mid-show after criticizing Trump

In November, Craig Silverman, a former chief deputy district legal professional in Denver and talk-show host on the conservative 710 KNUS radio station, stated he was fired mid-show after criticizing President Donald Trump. The station disputes his declare, however has since made extra nationwide headlines when former host Chuck Bonniwell’s present was canceled after saying “You know you wish for a nice school shooting,” on air on Dec. 18.

1. Denver first in U.S. to decriminalize psychedelic mushrooms

Joe Amon, The Denver Put up Mazatec psilocybin mushrooms prepared for harvest of their rising tub Might 19, 2019 in Denver.

In Denver’s Might 7 election, town turned the primary within the U.S. to successfully decriminalize psychedelic mushrooms. Some nationwide media retailers in addition to the Centennial Institute wrongly known as Initiative 301 a bust after early votes. However I-301 handed narrowly with 50.6% of the vote.

Wish to assist extra journalism like this? One of the best ways to assist The Denver Put up is to subscribe.