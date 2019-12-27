The 15 funniest Friends episodes on Netflix, ranked

Each single episode of Buddies is now accessible to stream on Netflix. That’s 84 hours of Chandler’s one-liners and embarrassing conditions involving Ross and his ill-advised makes an attempt at self-improvement.

What are probably the most iconic episodes in Buddies – and which episodes do they seem in?

Every one is extraordinarily watchable (ask the tens of millions of people that have whiled away afternoons sitting catatonic in entrance of no matter re-runs occurred to be on Comedy Central) however a few of them are a lot, a lot funnier than others. Take, for instance, nearly any episode wherein Ross is a part of the lead storyline. It has been stated many, many occasions earlier than, however he’s clearly one of the best (and for that matter, the funniest) character on the present.

Take a look at our checklist of the funniest episodes of Buddies, ranked.

15. The one the place nobody’s prepared (season three, episode 2)

Joey sits in Chandler’s chair, Phoebe will get hummus on her gown, and Monica is freaking out over a voice message that her ex Richard (Magnum PI’s Tom Selleck) has left on her answering machine. Not precisely one of the best causes for lacking a black-tie occasion, so we will see the place Ross’s frustration comes from.

14. The one with Ross’ sandwich (season 5, episode 9)

In one other present, one of many foremost characters struggling a psychological breakdown in response to the breakdown of their marriage may need been somewhat harrowing. However not Buddies, and definitely not Buddies’ most reliably hilarious character, Ross. On this traditional episode, the three-time divorcee is given the not-so-affectionate nickname “mental Gellar” by his colleagues, and positioned on a sabbatical after he freaks out at his boss for by accident consuming a Thanksgiving leftovers sandwich he had left within the fridge.

13. The one with all of the resolutions (season 5, episode 11)

New Yr, similar Buddies. Ross’ willpower to do one thing new each day (main him down a slippery slope that ends with a risqué pair of leather-based trousers), Chandler’s vow to not make enjoyable of individuals and Joey’s plan to learn to play the guitar have been by no means prone to stick, however they have been at all times possible to offer comedy gold.

12. The one with Joey’s new mind (season 7, episode 15)

Joey’s Days of Our Lives character Dr Drake Ramoray lastly comes out of his coma, however there’s a twist. His mind is transplanted with that of Joey’s cleaning soap veteran co-star Cecilia Monroe, who should train him methods to play the function of bitchy stepmother. There’s additionally a profitable subplot wherein Ross tries to study the bagpipes as a shock for Monica and Chandler’s marriage ceremony.

11. The one the place Ross received excessive (season 6, episode 9)

Ross doesn’t need his dad and mom to know he received stoned of their home when he was a university pupil – and when somebody lets it slip to them over Thanksgiving dinner, a complete load of the group’s different secrets and techniques come effervescent to the floor in a hilarious climax.

10. The one with the cop (season 5, episode 16)

“PIVOT! PIVOT! PIVOT”. Want we are saying extra?

9. The one the place the stripper cries (season 10, episode 11)

Danny DeVito aka Officer Goodbody arrives at Monica and Chandler’s condominium to strip for Phoebe’s Bridal bathe. He’s panting, red-faced and sweaty, simply from climbing the steps within the condominium block. It goes downhill from there.

eight. The one with the jellyfish (season four, episode 1)

Because the gang winds up their trip in Montauk, Monica will get stung by a jellyfish leaving Joey and Chandler to step as much as the plate and put an finish to her anguish. Elsewhere, Ross falls asleep whereas studying an 18-page letter Rachel wrote to him as the 2 put together to get again collectively. It doesn’t go down nicely.

7. The One The place Eddie received’t go (season 2, episode 19)

Chandler tries and fails a number of occasions to evict his unstable room-mate Eddie, who likes watching Chandler sleep, and stealing mannequins from Macy’s junior miss division.

6. The one with all of the hearsay (season eight, episode 9)

Undoubtedly one of the best guest-starring function of the complete present. Brad Pitt (then husband to Jennifer Aniston) stars as Will, an previous schoolmate of Ross and Monica’s, who was bullied by Rachel. Over the course of the episode, it comes out that he and Ross had began an I Hate Rachel Inexperienced membership, and unfold a hearsay that she was a hermaphrodite. Youngsters, eh?

5. The one the place Joey loses his insurance coverage (season four, episode 6)

The place’s Obamacare while you want it? Quickly with out medical health insurance resulting from his current unemployment, Joey strains to keep away from a visit to the physician, regardless of a hernia rendering him a ball of agony on the ground. Elsewhere, Rachel and Monica uncover Ross has adopted a British accent whereas lecturing on the college.

four. The one the place all people finds out (season 5, episode 14)

Everybody (bar Ross) now is aware of that Chandler and Monica are secretly collectively, however they’re all eager to have a bit extra enjoyable with it earlier than the reality is out within the open. Phoebe’s vigorous seduction of Chandler culminates in a hilarious sport of rooster, as Monica’s aggressive streak locations her man within the firing line.

three. The One the place Ross is okay (season 10, episode 2)

Ross isn’t high quality. He’s simply walked in on Joey and Rachel sharing a passionate kiss – and he doesn’t know methods to cope with it. He retains saying he’s high quality, although, in high-pitched tones. That’ll do the trick.

2. The one with all of the rugby (season four, episode 15)

Neglect concerning the rugby, this episode is all concerning the subplot wherein Chandler is so determined to flee the grasp of his ex-girlfriend Janice (and too cowardly to inform her the reality) that he pretends he’s shifting to the Center East. She doesn’t let him off the hook so simply.

1. The one with Unagi (season 6, episode 17)

Ross is decided to show that he may nonetheless beat up his feminine pals, Rachel and Phoebe, regardless of their current self-defence lessons. He claims that he has “Unagi”, one thing he defines as a state of complete consciousness, in his years spent practising karate. Unagi is definitely a sort of freshwater eel.

