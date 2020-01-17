The 15 funniest Friends episodes on Netflix, ranked

Each single episode of Buddies is now accessible to stream on Netflix. That’s 84 hours of Chandler’s one-liners and embarrassing conditions involving Ross and his ill-advised makes an attempt at self-improvement.

What are essentially the most iconic episodes in Buddies – and which episodes do they seem in?

One of the best TV sequence to observe on Netflix

Each is extraordinarily watchable (ask the thousands and thousands of people that have whiled away afternoons sitting catatonic in entrance of no matter re-runs occurred to be on Comedy Central) however a few of them are a lot, a lot funnier than others. Take, for instance, virtually any episode during which Ross is a part of the lead storyline. It has been stated many, many occasions earlier than, however he’s clearly one of the best (and for that matter, the funniest) character on the present.

Take a look at our checklist of the funniest episodes of Buddies, ranked.

15. The one the place nobody’s prepared (season three, episode 2)

Joey sits in Chandler’s chair, Phoebe will get hummus on her costume, and Monica is freaking out over a voice message that her ex Richard (Magnum PI’s Tom Selleck) has left on her answering machine. Not precisely one of the best causes for lacking a black-tie occasion, so we are able to see the place Ross’s frustration comes from.

14. The one with Ross’ sandwich (season 5, episode 9)

In one other present, one of many foremost characters struggling a psychological breakdown in response to the breakdown of their marriage might need been slightly harrowing. However not Buddies, and positively not Buddies’ most reliably hilarious character, Ross. On this basic episode, the three-time divorcee is given the not-so-affectionate nickname “mental Gellar” by his colleagues, and positioned on a sabbatical after he freaks out at his boss for by chance consuming a Thanksgiving leftovers sandwich he had left within the fridge.

13. The one with all of the resolutions (season 5, episode 11)

New Yr, similar Buddies. Ross’ willpower to do one thing new every single day (main him down a slippery slope that ends with a risqué pair of leather-based trousers), Chandler’s vow to not make enjoyable of individuals and Joey’s plan to discover ways to play the guitar had been by no means prone to stick, however they had been at all times doubtless to offer comedy gold.

12. The one with Joey’s new mind (season 7, episode 15)

Joey’s Days of Our Lives character Dr Drake Ramoray lastly comes out of his coma, however there’s a twist. His mind is transplanted with that of Joey’s cleaning soap veteran co-star Cecilia Monroe, who should train him learn how to play the function of bitchy stepmother. There’s additionally a profitable subplot during which Ross tries to be taught the bagpipes as a shock for Monica and Chandler’s wedding ceremony.

11. The one the place Ross obtained excessive (season 6, episode 9)

Ross doesn’t need his dad and mom to know he obtained stoned of their home when he was a school scholar – and when somebody lets it slip to them over Thanksgiving dinner, a complete load of the group’s different secrets and techniques come effervescent to the floor in a hilarious climax.

10. The one with the cop (season 5, episode 16)

“PIVOT! PIVOT! PIVOT”. Want we are saying extra?

9. The one the place the stripper cries (season 10, episode 11)

Danny DeVito aka Officer Goodbody arrives at Monica and Chandler’s condominium to strip for Phoebe’s Bridal bathe. He’s panting, red-faced and sweaty, simply from climbing the steps within the condominium block. It goes downhill from there.

eight. The one with the jellyfish (season four, episode 1)

Because the gang finally ends up their trip in Montauk, Monica will get stung by a jellyfish leaving Joey and Chandler to step as much as the plate and put an finish to her anguish. Elsewhere, Ross falls asleep whereas studying an 18-page letter Rachel wrote to him as the 2 put together to get again collectively. It doesn’t go down properly.

7. The One The place Eddie gained’t go (season 2, episode 19)

Chandler tries and fails a number of occasions to evict his unstable room-mate Eddie, who likes watching Chandler sleep, and stealing mannequins from Macy’s junior miss division.

6. The one with all of the hearsay (season eight, episode 9)

Undoubtedly one of the best guest-starring function of your complete present. Brad Pitt (then husband to Jennifer Aniston) stars as Will, an previous schoolmate of Ross and Monica’s, who was bullied by Rachel. Over the course of the episode, it comes out that he and Ross had began an I Hate Rachel Inexperienced membership, and unfold a hearsay that she was a hermaphrodite. Youngsters, eh?

5. The one the place Joey loses his insurance coverage (season four, episode 6)

The place’s Obamacare whenever you want it? Briefly with out medical insurance attributable to his latest unemployment, Joey strains to keep away from a visit to the physician, regardless of a hernia rendering him a ball of agony on the ground. Elsewhere, Rachel and Monica uncover Ross has adopted a British accent whereas lecturing on the college.

four. The one the place all people finds out (season 5, episode 14)

Everybody (bar Ross) now is aware of that Chandler and Monica are secretly collectively, however they’re all eager to have a bit extra enjoyable with it earlier than the reality is out within the open. Phoebe’s vigorous seduction of Chandler culminates in a hilarious sport of hen, as Monica’s aggressive streak locations her man within the firing line.

three. The One the place Ross is okay (season 10, episode 2)

Ross isn’t nice. He’s simply walked in on Joey and Rachel sharing a passionate kiss – and he doesn’t know learn how to take care of it. He retains saying he’s nice, although, in high-pitched tones. That’ll do the trick.

2. The one with all of the rugby (season four, episode 15)

Overlook in regards to the rugby, this episode is all in regards to the subplot during which Chandler is so determined to flee the grasp of his ex-girlfriend Janice (and too cowardly to inform her the reality) that he pretends he’s transferring to the Center East. She doesn’t let him off the hook so simply.

1. The one with Unagi (season 6, episode 17)

Ross is set to show that he may nonetheless beat up his feminine associates, Rachel and Phoebe, regardless of their latest self-defence lessons. He claims that he has “Unagi”, one thing he defines as a state of complete consciousness, in his years spent practising karate. Unagi is definitely a kind of freshwater eel.

Buddies is streaming on Netflix UK now