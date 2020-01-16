The 1975 announce massive run of North American shows with Phoebe Bridgers and Beabadoobee

Recent from releasing their model new single ‘Me And You Together Song’ earlier tonight (January 16) The 1975 have introduced a brand new tour of the US and Canada this spring.
The band have promised to plant a tree for each ticket offered, with help coming from their Soiled Hit labelmate beabadoobee and Phoebe Bridgers.
// N O R T H A M E R I C A N T O U R – P R E O R D E R A L B U M F O R G E N E R A L A D M I S S I O N T I C Okay E T P R E S A L E // L O V E https://t.co/va9WxTFbRn pic.twitter.com/qkAdhO3h0G
— The 1975 (@the1975) January 16, 2020
The 1975 tour dates are as follows:
APRIL
27 – Houston TX, Cynthia Woods Pavilion
29 – Austin TX, Austin360 Ampitheater
MAY
02 – Dallas TX, Dos Equis Pavilion
03 – El Paso TX, Don Haskins Middle
05 – Phoenix AZ, Gila River Enviornment
07 – Los Angeles CA, The Discussion board
08 – Irvine CA, FivePoint Amphitheatre
11 – Morrison CO, Crimson Rocks Amphitheatre
13 – Omaha NE, Baxter Enviornment
14 – St. Louis MO, Enterprse Middle
16 – St. Paul MN, Xcel Vitality Middle
18 – Milwaukee WI, Fiserv Discussion board
19 – Columbus OH, Schottenstein Middle
21 – Toronto ON, Budweiser Stage
23 – Washington DC, The Anthem
26 – New York NY, Madison Sq. Backyard
29 – Hanover MD, The Corridor at Reside! On line casino and Lodge
JUNE
02 – Pittsburgh PA, Peterson Occasions Middle
03 – Cleveland OH, Rocket Morgage FieldHouse
05 – Virginia Seaside VA, Veterans United House Loans Ampitheater
06 – Charlotte NC, Spectrum Middle
08 – Jacksonville FL, Each day’s Place
09 – Miami FL, Bayfront Park Ampitheater
11 – Duluth GA, Infinite Vitality Middle
The tour is to help the Manchester band’s forthcoming LP ‘Notes On A Conditional Type‘, with followers who pre-order the document gaining access to the final sale.
The album was because of come out in February however earlier this month Matty Healy informed followers that the discharge was to be delayed till April 24.
Talking to followers on Instagram Reside, the frontman mentioned he was “sorry to fuck you about,” whereas confirming that the follow-up to 2018’s ‘A Brief Inquiry into Online Relationships’ has been pushed again.
“We have been finishing our album, so we’ve been very busy,” Healy started. “It takes like three months or something to physically make a record on vinyl so it comes out on the 24th of April, I think. Sorry if that’s annoying or whatever.”
