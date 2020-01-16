CELEBRITY NEWS News

The 1975 announce massive run of North American shows with Phoebe Bridgers and Beabadoobee

January 17, 2020
Recent from releasing their model new single ‘Me And You Together Song’ earlier tonight (January 16) The 1975 have introduced a brand new tour of the US and Canada this spring.

The band have promised to plant a tree for each ticket offered, with help coming from their Soiled Hit labelmate beabadoobee and Phoebe Bridgers.

// N O R T H A M E R I C A N T O U R – P R E O R D E R A L B U M F O R G E N E R A L A D M I S S I O N T I C Okay E T P R E S A L E // L O V E https://t.co/va9WxTFbRn pic.twitter.com/qkAdhO3h0G

— The 1975 (@the1975) January 16, 2020

The 1975 tour dates are as follows:

APRIL


27 – Houston TX, Cynthia Woods Pavilion


29 – Austin TX, Austin360 Ampitheater


MAY


02 – Dallas TX, Dos Equis Pavilion


03 – El Paso TX, Don Haskins Middle


05 – Phoenix AZ, Gila River Enviornment


07 – Los Angeles CA, The Discussion board


08 – Irvine CA, FivePoint Amphitheatre


11 – Morrison CO, Crimson Rocks Amphitheatre


13 – Omaha NE, Baxter Enviornment


14 – St. Louis MO, Enterprse Middle


16 – St. Paul MN, Xcel Vitality Middle


18 – Milwaukee WI, Fiserv Discussion board


19 – Columbus OH, Schottenstein Middle


21 – Toronto ON, Budweiser Stage


23 – Washington DC, The Anthem


26 – New York NY, Madison Sq. Backyard


29 – Hanover MD, The Corridor at Reside! On line casino and Lodge


JUNE


02 – Pittsburgh PA, Peterson Occasions Middle


03 – Cleveland OH, Rocket Morgage FieldHouse


05 – Virginia Seaside VA, Veterans United House Loans Ampitheater


06 – Charlotte NC, Spectrum Middle


08 – Jacksonville FL, Each day’s Place


09 – Miami FL, Bayfront Park Ampitheater


11 – Duluth GA, Infinite Vitality Middle

The tour is to help the Manchester band’s forthcoming LP ‘Notes On A Conditional Type‘, with followers who pre-order the document gaining access to the final sale.

The album was because of come out in February however earlier this month Matty Healy informed followers that the discharge was to be delayed till April 24.

Talking to followers on Instagram Reside, the frontman mentioned he was “sorry to fuck you about,” whereas confirming that the follow-up to 2018’s ‘A Brief Inquiry into Online Relationships’ has been pushed again.

“We have been finishing our album, so we’ve been very busy,” Healy started. “It takes like three months or something to physically make a record on vinyl so it comes out on the 24th of April, I think. Sorry if that’s annoying or whatever.”

