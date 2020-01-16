The 1975 announce massive run of North American shows with Phoebe Bridgers and Beabadoobee

Recent from releasing their model new single ‘Me And You Together Song’ earlier tonight (January 16) The 1975 have introduced a brand new tour of the US and Canada this spring.

Learn Extra: The 1975 return to their roots on the devastatingly honest ‘Me and You Together Song’

The band have promised to plant a tree for each ticket offered, with help coming from their Soiled Hit labelmate beabadoobee and Phoebe Bridgers.

// N O R T H A M E R I C A N T O U R – P R E O R D E R A L B U M F O R G E N E R A L A D M I S S I O N T I C Okay E T P R E S A L E // L O V E https://t.co/va9WxTFbRn pic.twitter.com/qkAdhO3h0G — The 1975 (@the1975) January 16, 2020

The 1975 tour dates are as follows:

APRIL



27 – Houston TX, Cynthia Woods Pavilion



29 – Austin TX, Austin360 Ampitheater





MAY



02 – Dallas TX, Dos Equis Pavilion



03 – El Paso TX, Don Haskins Middle



05 – Phoenix AZ, Gila River Enviornment



07 – Los Angeles CA, The Discussion board



08 – Irvine CA, FivePoint Amphitheatre



11 – Morrison CO, Crimson Rocks Amphitheatre



13 – Omaha NE, Baxter Enviornment



14 – St. Louis MO, Enterprse Middle



16 – St. Paul MN, Xcel Vitality Middle



18 – Milwaukee WI, Fiserv Discussion board



19 – Columbus OH, Schottenstein Middle



21 – Toronto ON, Budweiser Stage



23 – Washington DC, The Anthem



26 – New York NY, Madison Sq. Backyard



29 – Hanover MD, The Corridor at Reside! On line casino and Lodge





JUNE



02 – Pittsburgh PA, Peterson Occasions Middle



03 – Cleveland OH, Rocket Morgage FieldHouse



05 – Virginia Seaside VA, Veterans United House Loans Ampitheater



06 – Charlotte NC, Spectrum Middle



08 – Jacksonville FL, Each day’s Place



09 – Miami FL, Bayfront Park Ampitheater



11 – Duluth GA, Infinite Vitality Middle

The tour is to help the Manchester band’s forthcoming LP ‘Notes On A Conditional Type‘, with followers who pre-order the document gaining access to the final sale.

The album was because of come out in February however earlier this month Matty Healy informed followers that the discharge was to be delayed till April 24.

Talking to followers on Instagram Reside, the frontman mentioned he was “sorry to fuck you about,” whereas confirming that the follow-up to 2018’s ‘A Brief Inquiry into Online Relationships’ has been pushed again.

“We have been finishing our album, so we’ve been very busy,” Healy started. “It takes like three months or something to physically make a record on vinyl so it comes out on the 24th of April, I think. Sorry if that’s annoying or whatever.”