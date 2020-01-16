The 1975 – “Me & amp; You Together Song “

The rollout for the 1975 's forthcoming album Notes On A Conditional Kind has been lengthy . I imply, it's been actually, actually lengthy for those who think about it was first introduced alongside its predecessor, A Transient Inquiry Into On-line Relationships , again in Might of 2018. On the time, A Transient Inquiry was slated for launch earlier than the tip of 2018, which occurred, and Notes On A Conditional Kind was going to observe in Might of 2019, which didn’t occur. However now we're lastly getting shut, even when we did simply discover out we'd have to attend a bit longer than anticipated as soon as extra.

Earlier this week, Matty Healy took to Instagram Reside to tell followers that the discharge date of Notes had been pushed again from 2 / 21 to four / 24. He appeared to attribute it to the bodily realities of creating data, so the excellent news is it could appear that the album is, at the least, certainly completed. And along with asserting the approaching arrival of “Me & You Together Song,” the brand new single that the 1975 have simply premiered on Annie Mac's BBC present, he additionally promised there'd be three extra songs out, one every month, earlier than Notes On A Conditional Kind lastly arrives. Meaning we can have heard a complete seven cuts from the album, spanning from final July to this April! Good factor it's 21 tracks and there’ll nonetheless be a lot to dig into.

Within the meantime, we now have a brand new 1975 music proper now. Following the newest reinterpretation of “The 1975,” the caustic and surprising “People,” and the beautiful melancholy skitter of “Frail State Of Mind,” “Me & You Together Song “is one more left flip, if every music sounding prefer it's from a special set of style DNA nonetheless counts as a left flip for the 1975.

This time round, the 1975 are attempting on a shimmery, autumnal pop sound that feels prefer it may've soundtracked the credit of some '90 s rom-com about twentysomethings within the metropolis. (A part of it additionally feels associated to the post-Britpop vibes the band tried on for A Transient Inquiry 's “I Always Wanna Die (Sometimes).”) And as you would possibly anticipate by its title, the music appears to catalog navigating relationships and longing, Healy singing about being “in love with her for ages.” Test it out under.

The 1975 have additionally introduced some intensive tour plans. Most dates have Phoebe Bridgers opening.

TOUR DATES:

04 / 27 – Houston, TX @ The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion

04 / 29 – Austin, TX @ Germany Insurance coverage Amphitheater

05 / 02 – Dallas, TX @ Dos Equis Pavilion

05 / 03 – El Paso, TX @ Don Haskins Middle

05 / 05 – Phoenix, AZ @ Gila River Enviornment

05 / 07 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Discussion board

05 / 08 – Irvine, CA @ FivePoint Amphitheater

05 / 11 – Morrison, CO @ Pink Rocks Amphitheater

05 / 13 – Omaha, NE @ Baxter Enviornment

05 / 14 – St. Louis, MO @ Enterprise Middle

05 / 16 – St. Paul, MN @ Xcel Power Middle

05 / 18 – Milwaukee, WI @ Fiserv Discussion board

05 / 19 – Columbus, OH @ Schottenstein Middle

05 / 21 – Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage

05 / 23 – Washington, DC @ The Anthem

05 / 26 – New York, NY @ Madison Sq. Backyard

05 / 29 – Hanover, MD @ The Corridor At Reside! On line casino And Resort

06 / 02 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Petersen Occasions Middle

06 / 03 – Cleveland, OH @ Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse

06 / 05 – Virginia Seaside, VA @ Veterans United Dwelling Loans Amphitheater

06 / 06 – Charlotte, NC @ Spectrum Middle

06 / 08 – Jacksonville, FL @ Every day's Place

06 / 09 – Miami, FL Bayfront @ Park Amphitheater

06 / 11 – Atlanta, GA @ Infinite Power Middle

06 / 12 – Manchester, TN @ Bonnaroo Music & Arts Competition

Notes On A Conditional Kind is out four / 24 through Interscope / Soiled Hit. Pre-order it right here.