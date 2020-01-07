The 1975 to release another new track next week

The 1975 are set to share one other style of ‘Notes On A Conditional Form’ subsequent week.

Learn extra: The 1975’s new album ‘Notes On A Conditional Form’: Launch date, tour dates and every little thing we all know to date

Matty Healy and co. are because of launch their fourth studio album on February 21, and have to date previewed the undertaking with ‘Frail State Of Thoughts‘, ‘Folks‘, and a brand new incarnation of ‘The 1975‘.

Because the ‘A Temporary Inquiry Into On-line Relationships‘ follow-up edges nearer, The 1975 have now confirmed that one other tune will arrive subsequent Thursday (January 16).

Showing as Annie Mac’s Hottest Report, the as-yet-untitled reduce will premiere at 7pm that night on BBC Radio 1.

// H O T T E S T R E C O R D L I V E – R A D I O 1 – T H U R S D A Y 1 6 J A N U A R Y – 7 P M // @BBCR1 @AnnieMac L O V E pic.twitter.com/lqafR05PYE — The 1975 (@the1975) January 7, 2020

Because the put up above states, this broadcast will likely be a particular “live” version of the station’s common Hottest Report phase.

One fan account on Twitter claims that the brand new single will likely be ‘Me And You Together Song’, beforehand described by Healy as a “really lovely” and “sad” quantity. See that tweet under.

Me and also you collectively tune https://t.co/2zNzut65l2 — The 1975 On Tour (@The1975_Tour) January four, 2020

As we speak’s announcement comes after The 1975 just lately referred to as on followers to look of their subsequent official video. On Saturday (January four), the group’s label Soiled Hit requested that submit their particulars for an opportunity to star within the clip.

In December, The 1975 rescheduled their upcoming European tour as a way to full work on ‘Notes…‘. Next month’s UK exhibits stay unaffected.

The 1975 will play:

February

15 – Motorpoint Enviornment, Nottingham



16 – Utilita Enviornment, Newcastle



17 – First Direct Enviornment, Leeds



19 – Bournemouth Worldwide Centre, Bournemouth



21 – The O2 Enviornment, London



23 – Motorpoint Enviornment, Cardiff



25 – Birmingham Enviornment, Birmingham



26 – M&S Financial institution Enviornment, Liverpool



28 – Manchester Enviornment, Manchester



29 – P&J Reside Enviornment, Aberdeen

March

1 – SSE Hydro, Glasgow



three – 3Arena, Dublin